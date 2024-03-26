Elizabeth Banks & Matthew Macfadyen Headline & EP ‘The Miniature Wife’ Dramedy Series Ordered By Peacock From Media Res

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to romantic dramedy The Miniature Wife, starring and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko).

Created and executive produced by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire, Goliath), who also serve as showrunners, The Miniature Wife was taken out to premium buyers at the start of the year. It attracted interest from multiple streamers, ultimately landing at Peacock with a series order.

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzalez, The Miniature Wife is a high-concept marital dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen), who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res.

A three-time Emmy nominee, Banks most recently starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in Apple TV+’s true-life dramedy The Beanie Bubble, voiced one of the main characters in Universal’s animated movie Migration and starred opposite Sigourney Weaver in the Sundance-premiering drama Call Jane. She’ll next be seen in Christine Jeffs’ medical drama A Mistake, and in Skincare, a new film from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment.

Known as much for her work behind the camera — most recently on hit Cocaine Bear — as in front of it, Banks’ TV acting credits include major stints on Scrubs and 30 Rock. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Probably best known for playing the cunning Tom Wambsgans on HBO’s Succession, a part which has earned him two Emmys, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award, Macfadyen has romance background. His first major movie leading role was as Mr. Darcy opposite Keira Knightley in the 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Pride & Prejudice.

He was recently in Stonehouse and upcoming will be seen in Holland, Michigan with Nicole Kidman and in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. Macfadyen also recently was set as the co-lead alongside Michael Shannon in Netflix’s limited series about President Garfield assassination, Death By Lightning. He is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.

Ames and Turner are repped by WME, TFC Management and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

