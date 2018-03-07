Elizabeth Banks And James Gunn Reunite For Horror Pic

Elizabeth Banks will star in an untitled horror movie from producer James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Slither) for The H Collective. David Yarovesky (The Hive) will direct.

Written by Brian and Mark Gunn, the feature will be financed by the H Collective, which also will produce alongside Gunn and his company Troll Court Entertainment. The H Collective announced the project in November and production is expected to start in the spring.

“Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for Slither back in 2005,” Gunn said. “She’s since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She’s the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.”

Slither marked Gunn’s directorial debut and first united Gunn and Banks.

She is repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Gunn and Yarovesky are repped by UTA.

