Elise Finch, Beloved New York Meteorologist, Dies Suddenly 2 Days After Final Broadcast At 51

New Yorkers are mourning the loss of a beloved local TV personality. Meteorologist Elise Finch, who delivered weather reports on WCBS for 16 years, died over the weekend at just 51 years old. Finch's passing was "sudden and unexpected," according to a statement on the station's website, noting that the broadcaster had appeared on air just two days before her death on Sunday. Finch is said to have passed away at a community hospital and a cause of death has yet to be determined. CBS New York aired a poignant tribute to Finch's memory, with her teammates getting visibly emotional while reflecting on her personal and professional legacy.