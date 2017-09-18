Elisabeth Moss Bleeped During Emmys Acceptance Speech for Calling Her Mom a ‘F—ing Badass’

Elisabeth Moss was so shocked and flustered by her win during the 2017 Prime-Time Emmy Awards, she wound up saying the F-word. Twice.

Moss won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the Hulu drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She opened her acceptance speech with an F-bomb that seemed to convey her shock and excitement for winning. She went on to thank Hulu, the show’s writers, directors and cast, as well as her brother and mother.

“My brother, Derek, for being my best friend since the day you were born,” Moss said as she listed the people she wanted to thank. “And my mother: You are brave and strong and smart and you’ve taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass.” CBS covered the word by briefly cutting sound from its broadcast.

While the first F-bomb seemed accidental, the second was pretty obviously part of Moss’s speech. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on author Margret Atwood’s novel of the same name, tells a tale of women resisting a repressive totalitarian regime, and has been hailed for its feminist themes and subject matter.

After the show won for Best Dramatic Series, Moss spoke to reporters about the uncensored enthusiasm she had for her mom. “There were two unfortunate… that was the best version you could have gotten for that. That was the clean version… you do have a weird out of body experience. It should be a surprise, otherwise you’re an asshole, so…”

Moss won what might have been the most highly competitive Emmy category of the night. Also nominated were Evan Rachel Wood for HBO’s “Westworld,” Robin Wright for Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Claire Foy for Netflix’s “The Crown,” Viola Davis for ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Keri Russell for FX Network’s “The Americans.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” took several Emmys throughout the night. Ann Dowd won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Emmy for her role in the show, and Reed Morano won for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. “The Handmaid’s Tale” also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, beating out “Westworld,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “House of Cards,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and NBC’s “This is Us.”

