Which eliminated act was most robbed in ‘AGT Fantasy League’ Week 4: Travis Japan, The Clairvoyants, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum? [POLL]
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The fourth episode of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” aired Monday, January 22 on NBC with the fourth set of 10 all-star acts, fan-favorites and former winners returning to the big stage to compete alongside the judges. At the end of the episode, six contestants advanced to the next round: Aidan Bryant, Anna DeGuzman, Darci Lynne, Ghetto Kids and Musa Motha via the audience vote, and Sainted thanks to Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer. That meant four acts were eliminated with no chance of winning the $250,000 grand prize.
Which eliminated act do YOU think was most robbed in “AGT Fantasy League” Week 4? As a reminder, the four also-rans were: boy band Travis Japan, mentalists The Clairvoyants, magician Cillian O’Connor and singer Brian Justin Crum. Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.
More from GoldDerby
'The Masked Singer' shake-up: Rita Ora replaces Nicole Scherzinger on the detective panel
'The Pit Stop' for 'Drag Race 16' episode 3: Trixie and BeBe Zahara Benet recap 'The Mother of All Balls'
'Whatcha Packin' for 'Drag Race 16' episode 3: Hershii talks family and hopes for the future with Michelle Visage
SEE After winning ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Adrian Stoica will buy Hurricane ‘extra food’ and ‘some sheep’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
This new reality TV show allows the four “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum — to compete with their acts each week, which means the gloves are truly off! They each fill out their fantasy teams with 10 unique acts, and then they help mentor and advise their contestants in the weeks leading up to their performances. In each episode, one coach is given the power of the Golden Buzzer, which they can use to advance an artist (one of their own, OR someone else’s) into the season finale. The studio audience then votes for which five acts they want to send into the semi-finals.
Here’s a closer look at the four eliminated acts from the Week 4 lineup of “AGT Fantasy League”:
Travis Japan
AGT S17
Tokyo, Japan
Boyband
Team Mel B.
The Clairvoyants
AGT S11, AGT: The Champions
Vienna, Austria
Mentalists
Team Heidi
Cillian O’Connor
Britain’s Got Talent S16
Mornington, Ireland
Magician
Team Simon
Brian Justin Crum
AGT S11, AGT: The Champions
Los Angeles, CA
Singer
Team Mel B
Terry Crews serves as the host for this new spin-off show, just as he does for “America’s Got Talent.” Be sure to sound off down in the comments section about what you thought of this fourth group of “AGT Fantasy League” eliminations. The semi-finals will take place on January 29 and February 5.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
Best of GoldDerby
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 cast photos: Are your favorite doctors and interns returning?
Is 'SNL' new tonight (January 20, 2024)? Host, musical guest details
Every Emmy winner for Best Comedy Series: From 'The Bear' to 'The Red Skelton Show'
Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.