Which eliminated act was most robbed in ‘AGT Fantasy League’ Week 4: Travis Japan, The Clairvoyants, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum? [POLL]

The fourth episode of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” aired Monday, January 22 on NBC with the fourth set of 10 all-star acts, fan-favorites and former winners returning to the big stage to compete alongside the judges. At the end of the episode, six contestants advanced to the next round: Aidan Bryant, Anna DeGuzman, Darci Lynne, Ghetto Kids and Musa Motha via the audience vote, and Sainted thanks to Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer. That meant four acts were eliminated with no chance of winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Which eliminated act do YOU think was most robbed in “AGT Fantasy League” Week 4? As a reminder, the four also-rans were: boy band Travis Japan, mentalists The Clairvoyants, magician Cillian O’Connor and singer Brian Justin Crum. Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

More from GoldDerby

SEE After winning ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Adrian Stoica will buy Hurricane ‘extra food’ and ‘some sheep’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

This new reality TV show allows the four “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum — to compete with their acts each week, which means the gloves are truly off! They each fill out their fantasy teams with 10 unique acts, and then they help mentor and advise their contestants in the weeks leading up to their performances. In each episode, one coach is given the power of the Golden Buzzer, which they can use to advance an artist (one of their own, OR someone else’s) into the season finale. The studio audience then votes for which five acts they want to send into the semi-finals.

Here’s a closer look at the four eliminated acts from the Week 4 lineup of “AGT Fantasy League”:

Travis Japan

AGT S17

Tokyo, Japan

Boyband

Team Mel B.

The Clairvoyants

AGT S11, AGT: The Champions

Vienna, Austria

Mentalists

Team Heidi

Cillian O’Connor

Britain’s Got Talent S16

Mornington, Ireland

Magician

Team Simon

Brian Justin Crum

AGT S11, AGT: The Champions

Los Angeles, CA

Singer

Team Mel B

Terry Crews serves as the host for this new spin-off show, just as he does for “America’s Got Talent.” Be sure to sound off down in the comments section about what you thought of this fourth group of “AGT Fantasy League” eliminations. The semi-finals will take place on January 29 and February 5.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.