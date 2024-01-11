‘Elfquest’ Animated Series Based On Comics In Works At Fox; Susan Hurwitz Arneson To Pen Adaptation, Showrun & EP

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment to Elfquest, a one-hour animated drama series based on the epic fantasy adventure comic series created by Wendy and Richard Pini. The project hails from Bento Box Entertainment and Modern Magic. Susan Hurwitz Arneson (The Last Amazon) will pen the series adaptation and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Created in 1978, Elfquest, published by Dark Horse Comics, is a fantasy story about a community of elves and other fictional species who struggle to survive and coexist on a primitive Earth-like planet with two moons.

Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg will executive produce for Modern Magic, along with Arneson and Wendy and Richard Pini. Bento Box Entertainment is the studio.

“ElfQuest couldn’t be in better hands,” said Wendy and Richard Pini in a statement to Deadline. “Our collaborators trust the story. We have the highest regard for their previous achievements, and they have our blessing and input. We know their adaptation of ElfQuest will be a dream come true.”

Arneson most recently served as showrunner and executive producer on The Last Amazon for Netflix. Before that, she was a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Magic Order. On the feature side, she is currently writing Hungry Ghosts for Sony Animation, with Charlie Bean attached to direct. Arnevitz began her career on South Park, where she staffed for six seasons. In-between her time on Malibu Country (ABC), Mr. Robinson (NBC) and Bordertown (Fox), Arneson has developed with Blumhouse, Sony TV Animation, Fox Animation, and MTV. She also previously served as a co-executive producer on The Continental for Starz/Lionsgate, The Tick for Amazon, and Preacher for AMC. She is repped by Verve and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Wendy and Richard created and sustained one of the most successful independent comics of all time, added Modern Magic’s Rothman. “It’s vividly influenced many of our favorite movies and creators. Along with Susan Arneson, we see their achievement as a perfect jumping off point to explore how post-Spider-Verse animation can take the fantasy genre someplace we haven’t seen before. If you’re an artist who this speaks to, let us know. We’re looking for you.”

