‘Elf’ Cast To Do Livestream Table Read As Fundraiser For Georgia Democrats

‘Tis the season to be political activists, at least from the perspective of the main cast members from the classic Christmas film, Elf. They are on board for a livestreamed table read from the film screenplay in support of the Democratic candidates in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff in January.

Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Jon Favreau, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh are participating in the read. Ashley Nicole Black will host.

The 2003 film Elf made $226 million USD at the box office, but has grown in stature through its constant television rotation during the holidays. It tells the tale of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, who accidentally winds up at the North Pole. Towering above his fellow elves and a failure at toy making, his adopted status is finally revealed. He decides to head to New York to find his biological father, a high-powered New York publishing executive. Hilarity and sentiment ensues.

The table read event take place on December 13th at 4 PM ET to support Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the upcoming Senate runoffs in that state. The runoffs will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the US Senate.

Donations will be channeled through Act Blue to the Georgia Democratic Party. The suggested ticket donation price starts at $30.

Deschanel has already tweeted about the event.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.