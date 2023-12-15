El Paso restaurant inspection scores includes Cazares Burritos, Yamaguchi Ramen, Geogeske

Dive into the latest restaurant buzz in El Paso, where we're serving up transparency on inspection scores.

The El Paso Department of Public Health inspects businesses on their food handling practices.

Inspections are conducted in the city of El Paso, Anthony, Clint, Horizon City, Socorro, Vinton and El Paso County.

A score of 70 or above is passing. A score of 60 or below will initiate the closure of the establishment. An inspection conducted on any given day may not represent the establishment's overall, long-term conditions.

This report is for Dec. 8-14.

Doña Lupitas Tamales #2 located 7660 Alameda Ave. (top), Cazares Burritos located 2112 N. Mesa St. (bottom left), Yamaguchi Ramen Bar located 1700 Zaragoza Road.

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #4650 1025 Carolina Drive

100 12/08/2023 Robinas Foster Home 1640 Victor Lopez Drive

100 12/11/2023 Aura's Unique Adult Home Care 11910 Van Gogh Drive

100 12/08/2023 Memorial Park Library 3200 Copper Ave.

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #5283 803 Sunland Park Drive

100 12/13/2023 Lechuga Foster Care 1670 Brian Ray Cirle

100 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #5817 3590 N Zaragoza Road

100 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree Stores #3112 5111 Fairbanks Drive

100 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree Store #2995 8041 N Mesa St., Suite# C

100 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree Stores #2703 9513 Viscount Blvd., Suite# A

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #2673 6007 N. Mesa St.

100 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #5916 6351 Desert Blvd.

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #6302 7036 Alameda Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #6375 12302 Montana Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #6432 9801 Dyer St.

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #6468 5640 Alameda Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Ysleta Head Start 175 Midway Drive

100 12/13/2023 Douglas Elementary School 101 S. Eucalyptus St.

100 12/13/2023 Transmountain Early College High School 9570 Gateway North Blvd.

100 12/13/2023 Thrive Academy 7500 Alpha Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Cesar Chavez 7814 Alameda Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Barcelona Head Start Site 328 Barcelona Drive

100 12/08/2023 Jesus Chapel School 10200 Album Ave.

100 12/08/2023 Christian Schools Of El Paso Inc 10104 Album Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Riverside Middle School 7615 Mimosa Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Ramona Stem Academy 7755 Franklin Drive

100 12/13/2023 Sageland School 7901 Santa Monica Court

100 12/13/2023 Ysleta Pre-K 7940 Craddock Ave.

100 12/13/2023 Parkdale Head Start 6105 Delta Drive

100 12/08/2023 Our Lady Of Assumption 4805 Byron St.

100 12/13/2023 Dk #606 1733 Brown St.

100 12/11/2023 J.F. Barron Elementary School 11155 Whitey Ford St.

100 12/13/2023 Maria Teresa Garcia 9004 Cuernavaca Drive

100 12/13/2023 Luz Maria Sandate 9340 Cannes Cirle

100 12/08/2023 The Hospitals Of Providence-Horizon City Campus 13600 Horizon Blvd.

100 12/13/2023 Bel Air Middle School 7909 Ranchland Drive

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #06879 7105 Mesa St.

100 12/08/2023 Dollar Tree #08035 15061 Horizon Blvd.

100 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #08046 401 Yarbrough Drive

100 12/08/2023 Just For You Learning Center 14240 N Horizon Blvd.

100 12/08/2023 Elderly Group Home 10804 Gay Brewer Drive

100 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #09174 7041 S Desert Blvd.

100 12/08/2023 Brighter Day's Learning Center 3500 Mcrae Blvd.

99 12/11/2023 Dk #633 4140 N Mesa St.

99 12/08/2023 Tornillo Dollars Grocery 220 Flor Del Rio Drive, Tornillo

99 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #2698 500 Zaragoza Drive

99 12/11/2023 McDonald's 7398 Alameda Ave.

99 12/08/2023 Eastside Senior Center 3200 Fierro Drive

99 12/08/2023 Burger King #6320 1840 Lee Trevino Drive

99 12/08/2023 Walgreens #4679 2879 Montana Ave.

99 12/13/2023 Bryant's Market 3528 Pershing Drive

99 12/08/2023 Fast Market #4570 3815 Pershing Drive

99 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #08932 10610 N. Loop Drive, Socorro

98 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #4777 2930 Pershing Drive

98 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #2660 11240 Montwood Drive

98 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #6411 1348 Zaragoza Road

98 12/08/2023 Margit's Day Care 9605 Falkirk Ave.

98 12/13/2023 Lyndon B Johnson Head Start 308 De Vargas Drive

98 12/08/2023 Guillen Jr High 900 S Cotton St.

98 12/12/2023 Bassett Place (Cpf) 6101 Gateway West Blvd.

98 12/13/2023 Thomas Manor Elementary School 7900 Jersey St.

98 12/08/2023 Selrico Services 3200 Fierro Drive

98 12/08/2023 Gopuff 2290 Joe Battle Blvd.

98 12/13/2023 Fast Market #4577 3001 Yarbrough Drive

97 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #4781 3355 Yarbrough Drive

97 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #4694 1605 Antonio St., Anthony

97 12/11/2023 Pinocchios Day Care 10381 Valle Fertil Drive, Socorro

97 12/12/2023 Dominos Pizza 681 Horizon Blvd. Suite K, Socorro

97 12/11/2023 Los Tres Mosqueteros Daycare 9820 Socorro Road

97 12/12/2023 Dollar Tree #5337 10321 Alameda Ave., Suite# 100, Socorro

97 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #5801 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

97 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #06566 14678 Montana Ave.

97 12/08/2023 Vista Hills Elementary School 10801 La Subida Drive

97 12/13/2023 Cooley Elementary School 107 S. Collingsworth St.

97 12/13/2023 Hawkins Elementary School 5816 Stephenson Ave.

97 12/13/2023 Zavala Elementary School 51 No Hammett Blvd.

97 12/08/2023 Aoy Elementary School 901 S Campbell St.

97 12/08/2023 Kinder Care Learning Center Inc 11022 Vista Del Sol Drive

97 12/08/2023 Collectibles 1530 Lomaland Drive

97 12/08/2023 Wee Wisdom 1712 Weston Brent Lane

97 12/13/2023 Pockets Billiards And Fun 4007 N Mesa St.

97 12/13/2023 Tom Lea Elementary School 4851 Marcus Uribe Drive

97 12/13/2023 Afc Sushi at Albertsons #2016 11320 Montwood Drive

97 12/13/2023 Starbuck's 11320 Montwood Drive

97 12/13/2023 Krispy Kreme 11915 Gateway West Blvd.

97 12/13/2023 Dr. Joseph E Torres Elementary School 10700 Rushing Road

97 12/13/2023 Brown Street Market 1207 Brown St.

97 12/13/2023 Bee's Pastry Cafe 12295 Pellicano Drive

97 12/12/2023 Starbucks Coffee Company 2240 Yarbrough Drive

97 12/13/2023 Harmony Public Schools- School Of Innovation Middle High School 10405 Dyer St.

96 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #3123 9109 Dyer St.

96 12/11/2023 Wal-Mart Supercenter #3661 1551 N Zaragosa Road

96 12/08/2023 Dollar General Store #19328 500 N Piedras St.

96 12/12/2023 Wendys #12307 7731 Paseo Del Norte Blvd.

96 12/11/2023 Pizza Hut #39174 2915 Mesa St.

96 12/13/2023 Harmony Public Schools- School Of Innovation Elementary 5210 Fairbanks Drive

95 12/08/2023 Dk #617 1598 Lomaland Drive

95 12/12/2023 Corner Bakery Cafe 1350 George Dieter Drive

95 12/12/2023 Starbucks 6669 Gateway West Blvd.

95 12/08/2023 Artos Cake Shop 3136 Trawood Drive

95 12/11/2023 Candy Fruit 10142 North Loop Drive

95 12/11/2023 Yamaguchi Ramen Bar 1700 Zaragoza Road

94 12/08/2023 Dollar Tree # 06557 117 Kenazo Ave., Horizon City

94 12/12/2023 Target 0849 6101 Gateway West Blvd.

94 12/13/2023 North Loop Elementary School 412 Emerson St.

94 12/12/2023 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar 1350 George Dieter Drive, Bldg# B

94 12/11/2023 Casa Cafetzin Coffee Roasters 4111 Mesa St.

94 12/13/2023 Riverside Elementary School 218 Barker Road

94 12/12/2023 Lunches Juaritos 2701 Mesa St.

93 12/11/2023 Dollar Tree #3163 1700 N. Zaragosa Road

93 12/12/2023 Burger King #14565 425 El Paso St.

93 12/13/2023 Dollar Tree #07871 11420 Gateway North Blvd.

92 12/12/2023 Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen 1325 George Dieter Drive

92 12/13/2023 New Life Now 1359 Bat Masterson Dr

92 12/13/2023 MVT Services, Inc. 9525 Escobar Drive

92 12/13/2023 Tea2go 12250 Pellicano Drive

91 12/12/2023 Nutrition Max 131 Horizon Blvd.

91 12/08/2023 Food Mart 12301 Montana Ave.

90 12/13/2023 Subway #35719 14696 E. Montana Ave.

90 12/12/2023 Famous Dave's 1360 George Dieter Drive

90 12/13/2023 Cristo Rey Church 8011 Williamette Ave.

90 12/11/2023 The Healthier Sin 3800 Mesa St.

89 12/12/2023 El California Mexican Restaurant 1310 Texas Ave.

89 12/13/2023 Butter Smith Kitchen & Pies 1331 Zaragoza Road

89 12/12/2023 Robert Castro Ent Inc Subway 2625 Mesa St.

89 12/08/2023 Myna's Snacks 403 E Main St., Fabens

89 12/12/2023 Cazares Burritos 2112 N. Mesa St.

88 12/13/2023 The Hoppy Monk 4141 N Mesa St.

87 12/12/2023 El Paso Marriott 1600 Airway Blvd.

87 12/11/2023 E & E 1200 Myrtle Ave.

87 12/08/2023 Get Together 209 Mills St.

86 12/11/2023 Conchita 835 N Zaragoza Roadd, Suite# I

85 12/11/2023 Bahama Bucks Original Shaved Ice Co 1718 N. Zaragoza Road

84 12/13/2023 Frisco Burger Inn 3111 Yarbrough Drive

83 12/11/2023 Village Inn 1500 Airway Blvd.

83 12/08/2023 The Eternal Youth Home 10728 Pico Norte Road

82 12/13/2023 Geogeske 2701 Stanton St.

81 12/12/2023 Grove 7470 Cimarron Market Ave.

79 12/08/2023 Monte Carlo Party Hall 1781 N Zaragoza Road

78 12/12/2023 Doña Lupitas Talames #2 7660 Alameda Ave.

77 12/13/2023 Albertsons #1016 11320 Montwood Drive

76 12/08/2023 Roka Day Care 12025 Rojas Drive

73 12/12/2023 Quesadillas Estilo VillaAhumada 131 Horizon Blvd.

