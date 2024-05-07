El Paso native turned actress returns home to inspire students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Melissa Diaz, an upcoming actress and El Paso native, returned to her hometown to inspire students by telling them her story and how she never gave up on her dreams.

Diaz spoke to El Paso Independent School District students at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Franklin High School, located at 900 Resler Dr. Franklin High is also her alma mater.

After graduating from high school, Diaz studied theater in Mexico City and moved to Los Angeles in 2022 to pursue acting.

Diaz starred in a 2023 movie “Ruthless” with veteran actors Dermot Mulroney and Jeff Fahey.

“Ruthless” is about the murder of a high school coach’s daughter and how he took revenge on the men who kidnapped his students for their human trafficking operations, according to IMDb.

