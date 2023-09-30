Eighth annual Dickens Horror Film Festival and other events for today

Sep. 30—Today

Dickens Horror Film Festival: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Enjoy fear and film on the Front Range at the eighth annual contemporary and classic horror film festival. Along with watching wonderfully horrific films, attendees will be able to enjoy the food of Roots Restaurant. $45, coloradoboxoffice.com.

Coptic Stitch Bookbinding Class: 9 a.m. Saturday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Make a sketchbook with decorative paper covers using the Coptic stitch. This stitch is used for both exposed bindings and bindings concealed behind a closed spine, and the class will cover both techniques. $45, brandycoons.com.

Every Body Belongs on Bikes: 9 a.m. Saturday, Lagerman Agricultural Preserve, 7100 Pike Road, Longmont. Join BCPOS and All Bodies on Bikes for an inclusive, "no drop" group bike ride around Lagerman Reservoir. The group will celebrate the diversity of bodies that live and recreate in Boulder County. Free, 303-726-9286, boco.org.

Strider Glider Balance bike race: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Willow Farm Neighborhood Park, 901 S. Fordham St., Longmont. Ages 2-5 can enjoy a morning of racing fun. There will be limited bikes available for use, or participants bring their own. Registration required. Free, 303-651-8404, longmontcolorado.gov.

Looking Back at the 2013 Flood Nature Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, Pella Crossing, 11600 N. 75th St., Longmont. Take a walk around the park and learn about the work and effort that's gone into restoring it and other open spaces and making them more resilient to natural disasters. Free, 303-678-6214, boco.org.

Amazing Astronomy at Sandstone Ranch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sandstone Ranch Visitors & Learning Center, 3001 Sandstone Drive, Longmont. Learn about star formation, the life cycle and the end of a star's life, including nebulae, white dwarfs and supernovae. Once it gets dark, participants will head outdoors to take a look at the sky. Members of Longmont Astronomy Society will be there with telescopes for viewing. Registration is required. $4, 303-774-4700, longmontcolorado.gov.

Upcoming

Avery Brewing Company Oktoberfest 4K: 9 a.m. Sunday, Avery Brewing Company, 4910 Nautilus Court N., Boulder. Embark on a fun run to celebrate Oktoberfest, a worldwide celebration of German culture with special foods, music, dancing and drinking. Dress up in dirndls or lederhosen, and say "Prost" over an Avery Brewing Company German-style beer. $35-$45, 720-532-5549, teamboco.com.

Clay mask-making for Dia de los Muertos: 9 a.m. Sunday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join the clay mask-making art session to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The masks will be auctioned at the exhibit opening, and artists will receive 40% of the auction price. Clay, paint and glazes will be provided. There will be fake flowers and other materials available, but participants can bring gems, feathers, fabric, etc. to add. Free, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org.

Colorado Aromatics Farm Tour: 1 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Aromatics Farm, 13651 N. 115th St., Longmont. Take a tour of Colorado Aromatics Herb/Lavender Farm, named after the aromatic herbs the company grows and uses in its skincare line, with a view of Longs and Meeker peaks. Free, 303-651-2062, coloradoaromatics.com.

Family Lotería and Crafts: 2 p.m. Sunday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. The group will play Lotería (bingo) from 2 to 3 p.m. and then have a special craft for families. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Centennial State Ballet Fall Showcase: 2 p.m. Sunday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. The Centennial State Ballet's Fall Showcase features an array of dance, from the romantic to the contemporary era, showcasing CSB dancers and professionals. The first half of the program will feature "Vespers," performed by CSB youth members followed by "Mobile," performed by Zikr Dance Ensemble, both pieces choreographed by Tomm Ruud. The second half of the program will feature CSB's youth ballet dancers performing Saint-Saëns' "Carnival of the Animals" — composed in 1886 by the French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. The performance will feature narration by Alex Sedrowski as well as the work of the poet Ogden Nash. $18-$25, 303-651-8374, longmontmuseum.org.