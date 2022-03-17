Eight-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster is eliminated following dramatic 'Masked Singer' battle

There was a little bit of drama on The Masked Singer Wednesday, when Firefly walked off stage in protest after finding out she and the Ram had to face off in a duel to find out who was being eliminated. Eventually, the Firefly returned, and the two battled it out.

In the end, the Ram became the second mystery celebrity of Season 7 to be eliminated and unmasked, and viewers were surprised to learn that under the Ram was a Buck.

Eight-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck's reveal was interesting timing since, earlier in the day, it was announced that he had been poached from Masked Singer's network FOX, to sign a new multiyear deal with ESPN for Monday Night Football. Of course, the taping of his Masked Singer episode happened months in advance.

While actor Eric Stonestreet, who served as this week's guest panelist, had guessed that the Ram was Buck prior to the unmasking, some viewers at home were surprised by Buck's reveal.

"When you pointed at me and then kicked it to me, I was like, well, clearly we know each other or something," explained Stonestreet.

Following his elimination, Buck shared, "Honestly, 11 years ago, I had a paralyzed vocal cord. So to come out here, 11 years later, and kinda throw my nerves to the wind and sing in front of this great audience, I was like, hey, you know, why not? Let's give it a shot."

So, under the Ram was a Buck, and to show off those vocal cords one last time, the sportscaster gave an encore performance.