Eight-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster is unmasked on 'Masked Singer'

Not all rams were feeling lucky this year. On The Masked Singer Wednesday, the Ram became the second mystery celebrity of Season 7 to be eliminated and unmasked.

Though the celebrity disguised as the Ram wasn't a player from the 2022 Super Bowl-winning team, his day job is still NFL-related as this week's eliminated singer was eight-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck .

While actor Eric Stonestreet, who served as this week's guest panelist, had guessed that the Ram was Buck prior to the unmasking, some viewers at home were surprised by Buck's reveal.

"When you pointed at me and then kicked it to me, I was like, well, clearly we know each other or something," explained Stonestreet.

Following his elimination, Buck shared, "Honestly, 11 years ago, I had a paralyzed vocal cord. So to come out here, 11 years later, and kinda throw my nerves to the wind and sing in front of this great audience, I was like, hey, you know, why not? Let's give it a shot."

So, under the Ram was a Buck, and to show off those vocal cords one last time, the sportscaster gave an encore performance.