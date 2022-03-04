Edward Scissorhands house tour
Peek inside the Edward Scissorhands house, which is currently up for sale
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]
Peek inside the Edward Scissorhands house, which is currently up for sale
[NO AUDIO]
President Biden announced during the State of the Union that the second round of free COVID-19 tests is on its way.
The Fox News host absurdly demanded to see the LSAT scores of the Supreme Court nominee.
Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill
Brexit on back burner due to Ukraine Anger over knighthood for Gavin Williamson NHS axes free flu jabs for over-50s and secondary students Fraser Nelson: Putin will regret a war that has united Europe Labour holds seat in by-election with reduced majority US says Nato is 'ready for conflict' seizure of nuclear plant
Kent is running against Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021. His campaign blamed unspecified "technical issues" for the months-long delay.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Jan. 6 select committee filing that set off a siren in the political world landed with a thud among Senate Republicans on Thursday. The House panel said it had "a good-faith basis for concluding" former President Trump and members of his campaign "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," and that Trump tried to obstruct Congress's formal counting of the Electoral College vote. The filing marked a bombshell moment for...
'I think she's intelligent, very likely progressive,' the Republican Senate Minority Leader said about President Biden's Supreme Court pick
The disclosure comes ahead of a House panel meeting on whether members of Congress and their spouses should be barred from trading stocks.
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities.
The bill passed 23 to 6 after a 90-minute debate that touched on gun access and public safety.
In the midst of the ongoing heartbreaking violence in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned about his wife and children. “According to the information we have, the enemy has marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2,” he said in an address last week, per The Washington Post. “They want to […]
GOP Reps. Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, and Matt Rosendale voted against a resolution supporting the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty.
The White House is discouraging Americans from traveling to Ukraine and joining the fight against the Russian invasion, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for help."Ukrainians have shown their courage and they are calling on every resource and lever they have to defend themselves. We applaud their bravery, however our travel advisory remains. U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-...
"I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when asked about the outbursts. "Shut up."
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled Vos and Gableman “arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records.”
The lawmakers believe Amazon could be illegally terminating or penalizing workers for taking time off.
President Joe Biden didn’t use the phrase “Build Back Better” in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, further proof that name is dead and buried even as the president sought to revive elements of the bill under slightly different branding. Biden touted many of the policies in the failed plan, calling on Congress to pass clean energy tax credits, reduce the cost of child care and cut the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drugmakers and capping the co
Putin told Macron the conflict would continue 'until the end' unless negotiations with Ukraine meet his terms, according to a presidential representative in Paris.
Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said Thursday comments comparing librarians to sexual predators went too far during a debate over school library books.