EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dead Following ‘Tragic Struggle with His Mental Health,’ Says Brother

Naledi Ushe
·3 min read
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Pierce Fulton     

EDM producer Pierce Fulton died on Thursday at age 28 following a "tragic struggle with his mental health."

His older brother Griff released a statement Monday across Pierce's social media platforms announcing the death of his brother. 

"It breaks my heart to share with you that Pierce passed away on Thursday evening following a tragic struggle with his mental health," the statement began.

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I've ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius," Griff wrote. 

"He could captivate a room of strangers in the blink of an eye with only one hope - to make everyone feel loved, comfortable & welcomed. He traveled the globe for the better part of a decade doing what he loved & cemented powerful friendships with so many wonderful people along the way, accomplishing more in his career in music than most could dream to accomplish in a lifetime," Griff added. "He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Pierce Fulton     

Pierce rose to fame with his breakout single "Kuaga (Lost Time)" in 2015. His final album, Keeping the Little Things, was released last August. 

"To everyone out there who listened to his songs, thank you. To everyone out there who bought tickets to his shows & danced with him, thank you. To everyone out there who was lucky enough to cross paths with him at any point in life & made him feel loved, thank you," the family's statement continued.

The family went on to thank extended family and friends for their support, first responders and St. Vincent's ICU staff – the latter two of which they referred to as "truly some of the most extraordinary people we've ever met."

Pierce is survived by his mother Brook, father Mike, sister Addie, brother Griffith and wife Anastasia.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

The family created the email address pierce@piercefulton.com for fans and friends to send any memories or thoughts about the EDM producer.

They have also vowed to start an organization aimed at creating "real & lasting positive change" for those battling with their mental health.

The statement ended with a message encouraging people facing difficulty to "take your intuition seriously, speak up about your feelings, and reach out for help."

"Be kind to yourself, so that you may also be kind to others. Pause & listen. Observe your surroundings with open eyes and an open heart," the family wrote. "Life is full of endless beauty, no matter how difficult things may feel – a brighter day is right around the corner."

Several EDM artists expressed their condolences to Pierce's family online.

WRLD wrote on Twitter, "rest in peace Pierce ❤️ thank you for inspiring us all."

"So sad to hear this 😔 Rest In Peace," Louis The Child tweeted.

EDEN wrote, "there are no words. i am so glad to have been able to call you a friend. rest easy pierce."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

