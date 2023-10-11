Editor-Approved Luxe Beauty and Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Second Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Someone once told me the most luxurious thing you can do is own cashmere pajamas. While I agree, it’s not the physical product that’s luxurious, but rather the mindset it puts you in. Feeling that soft wool on your bare skin is enough to keep you cocooned in bed while you sip champagne and eat caviar.

For Amazon’s second Prime Day, our editors are only shopping the products that put us in that mindset — having nowhere to be and indulging in only the finest things in life on a budget. Whether we’re starting the day with a healthy, clean head of hair using Olaplex’s Shampoo and Conditioner or going out for a lunch date with a pair of Coach Signature Loafers, our fashion selections are a great way to elevate your day and style with simple, luxe products.

Prime Day fashion and beauty deals are only shoppable October 10-11, with savings in every category, from accessories and clothing to skincare and makeup. For more stylish selections, we’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day fashion deals across their site.

Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand Bundle

$102.99 $189 46% off

The Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand is a red-light therapy device that promises a reduction of “fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness.” The idea behind the product lies at the cellular level — Mitochondria soak in the red light, generating energy that allows the cells to repair damage more efficiently and effectively. Beyond the skincare benefits, the wand is more accessible than most; its compact design makes it an easy travel companion, able to fit within your beauty bag, purse, or even a pocket if needed. The battery life lasts 90 minutes, with a full charge after 120 minutes.

Michael Kors Handbag, Medium

$122.43 $139.99 13% off

Michael Kors is perhaps one of the most successful designers in American history. He’s won numerous accolades within the fashion industry, been honored for his philanthropy, and earned the respect and affection of millions. Since 1981, he has developed a range of products that exude American prestige through elevated basics and modern styles. The median handbag is perfect for the person on the go. It oozes sophistication, easily transitioning from a day at the office to drinks with friends after work. It comes in a multitude of colors, and inside zip and slip pockets, as well as an adjustable crossbody strap.

Yves Saint Laurent Eau De Parfum, Black Opium

$69.99 $115 39% off

Noted as a “highly addictive feminine fragrance” from the historied house of Yves Saint Laurent, the opening notes of of Black Opium are explained as a rich coffee scent with a sweet vanilla recline. The final notes consist of white flowers. The three ounce bottle was voted an Allure Best of Beauty winner in 2015, and has since become a staple for most beauty retailers to stock on their shelves.

Olaplex Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner

$24 $30 20% off

$24 $30 20% off

A cult favorite, Olaplex is praised for its effectiveness in fixing split ends and frizz by re-linking broken bonds. Free from DEA, Aldehydes, and Formaldehyde and formulated for daily wash use, the haircare duo is highly moisturizing, adds shine, and strengthens the strands. If you’re ready for a luxurious day at home, start it off with beautiful, healthy hair.

Lisapack Metal Applicator & Facial Massager

$7.99 $12.99 38% off

You’ve seen celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross use these as part of their daily routine, so there must be something to them. These tools help with sterile application, smooth the product, and massage the face simultaneously for a complete spa experience. A spatula keeps product application sterile on one end of the wand rather than transferring dirt and bacteria from your hand to your face. On the other, a massager that can be tapped gently under the eyes and over the eyebrows or moved in circular motions around the eye area to help reduce puffiness and prevent dark circles, keeping your skin tight.

Gucci Marmont Sunglasses

$174.99 $248.17 29% off

Gucci has been going through some shifts with Alessandro Michele’s departure and Sabato De Sarno’s onboarding. However, one thing that remains is the brand’s bold style. The GG Marmont line of soft matelassé leather bags is most known for its distinct leather texture, which has been embossed on the sides of these frames. The square shape is also universally flattering, and the chunky style makes for a bold look on the face.

Chanel No.5 Eau Premiere Spray

$109.99 $174 37% off

Developed in 1921, Chanel No.5 remains one of the most purchased perfumes in the world. It was the scent ever produced by found Coco Chanel, and developed by the French chemist and perfumer Ernest Beaux. The top notes are powdery yet woody, more than likely thanks to the ylang-ylang and Bergemont, followed by a floral heavy scent of jasmine, rose, and iris. If this is your go-to scent, now is the time to stock up!

Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown

$107.80+ $140+ 23% off

Norma Kamali is a brand associated with a lot of firsts: Sweats as ready-to-wear which inspired casual dressing, inventive active sportswear, wash and wear easy care, and jersey knit collections for modern lifestyles. This Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown embodies a bit of all of that in one sleek garment. Available in over 13 colors and prints, it’s a staple perfect for every wardrobe. Made with spandex, the garment is designed to sculpt to your body, showing off your curves in their many forms.

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil

$74 $105 30% off

Sunday Riley has quickly become one of the most recognized skincare brands to date. The Texas-born founder has used science to guide her skincare routine for years, but it wasn’t until 2009 that she decided it was time to take her experience to the masses and establish a brand. Of the holy-grail products, the Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil is one of the best. A gentle retinoid oil (perfect for new retinol users or anyone with sensitive skin) has become a favorite among our editors, delivering a visibly youthful, luminous, even-toned glow.

Coach Sculpt C Signature Loafer

$217.50 $275 21% off

Coming from someone who shops leather products religiously because of their durability, Coach makes some of the best leather products for the price. It’s soft, heavy-duty, and patinas beautifully. That’s why I highly recommend investing in these Sculpted C Signature Loafers. It’s a bold style choice but has longevity because of its neutral colorway and print. There’s an element of heritage to the design that could never go out of style, and they look great with a simple pair of jeans or a black dress pant.

ISAMAYA Beauty Industrial Collection Set 4pc

$200 $224 11% off

If you haven’t heard of ISAMAYA Beauty, get ready to fall in love with one of the most luxurious beauty brands to hit the scene. Launched in 2022 by Isamaya Ffrench, a revered makeup artist who took the UK scene by storm, her latest creation “bridges the gap between skincare and makeup” by blending the two. If you’re looking to get your fix by testing some products, jump in with the Industrial Collection Set, ISAMAYA’s debut collection. Buying each of these products individually will run you up to $224, which includes the Browlacq, Liplacq, Industrial Color Pigments Palette, and Rubberlash. However, buying as a set on Amazon will save you a little cash.

Daniel Wellington Classic 40mm Watch

$229 $279 18% off

Though categorized as a men’s watch, the style and design is much more universal, blending touches of feminity and masculinity. The thin leather straps contrasted against a more prominent face blend some dualities you can’t find with most watch brands.

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Cologne

$94.50 $135 30% off

Developed with upcycled oakwood from French cognac barrels and sparkling mandarin, Ralph Lauren’s Polo Blue Cologne is a complex fragrance developed for anyone. Its smoky aroma from the vetiver undertones makes this a great scent for layering underneath more sweet notes. Presented in the brand’s classic style bottle with a refillable design.

Marina Moscone Trench with Removable Funnel Collar, Navy Blue

$515 $1,290 60% off

Founded in 2016 by sisters Marina and Francesca Moscone, the label takes Italian design and artistry to the next level. This trench, for example, has a unique design that blends functionality with style. The upper shell is 100% leather, and the bottom is 100% cotton, both treated with water-resistant properties to stand against the elements.

Miu Miu Black Frame Sunglasses

$310 $366.43 15% off

Developed by Muccia Prada as a younger version of the Prada brand, Miu Miu (pronounced mew-mew) is one of fashion’s most beloved brands. Who knew you could find it on Amazon? If you’ve been waiting to indulge in a luxurious set of sunglasses, what better time to grab these Black Frame Sunglasses than on a discount for Amazon’s Prime Day?

House of Dohwa Wash-Off Facial Mask (3 Pack)

$30 $46 35% off

Speaking from experience, the soft, creamy texture of this wash-off mask feels luxurious for a home spa day. Made with real rice grains that give a soothing scrubbing effect that gently cares for dead skin cells, the masks help to brighten the complexion, as rice softens the skin and helps supply deep hydration. As a locally-sourced product from Korea, the nine kinds of native rice bran extract (rice extract) are grown using traditional methods and nourished by Korea’s wind, sunlight, and water, passing the nutrition directly to the skin.

GreenMount Cashmere Sweatpants

$169 $180 6% off

Greenmount’s mission remains true: cashmere means 100% pure cashmere, no blends. As fast fashion continues to dominate the industry, it’s hard not to find a brand blending its fabrics to cut costs. However, Greenmount promises that what you pay for is what you get. They use a plant-based dyeing system that removes unnatural chemicals from their manufacturing process and produces everything on their pastures, so you’re buying directly from the source.

MANU Atelier Duck Boots

$412.50 $550 25% off

Aiming to preserve the legacy of artisanal leather craftsmanship while presenting products for a modern consumer, MANU Atelier is a leather goods company unlike any other. All products are hand-produced by female artisans in one factory using locally sourced leathers, and the company as a whole operates with a zero-waste policy, upcycling leftover materials into other products. Their Duck Boots are a prime example of their standards, presenting a modern heeled boot with none of the gimmick and all quality materials.

Rag & Bone Maxine Button-Down Shirt

$146.25 $195 25% off

Since 2002, Rag & Bone has been at the center of elevated basics and rock n’ roll chic style. Though the brand is most known for its denim, products like this Maxine Button-Down Shirt remind us that beyond the jeans, Rag & Bone still produces great staples for every closet.

