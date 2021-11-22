New Edition and NKOTB perform together for the first time ever at the AMAs

The American Music Awards took place Sunday night recognizing the most popular artists, albums and songs of the year. However, it was one performance by two iconic '80s groups that had everyone waiting on the edge of their seats.

Deemed "The Battle of Boston," for the first time ever, New Kids on the Block and New Edition performed on stage together, and it was everything fans knew they needed.

The performance featured some of both group’s biggest hits, including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Candy Girl,” “Step by Step,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand the Rain” and “Hangin’ Tough.”

Following the nostalgic performance, the Battle of Boston was all Twitter was talking about. One fan shared: "New Edition vs New Kids on the Block was totally worth the wait." ( @leebee4life )

And we weren't the only ones in our "boy band feels" from the NKOTB x New Edition performance Sunday night. This generation's favorite boy band group, BTS, was also feeling the vibes as the camera frequently panned over to the group dancing in the audience, which viewers absolutely loved.