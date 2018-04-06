Edie: UK trailer

Meet Edith Moore (Sheila Hancock) an elderly woman, who in the aftermath of the death of her controlling husband, decides to fulfil a life-long dream and overcome a lifetime of bitterness and resentment. At the tender age of eighty-three, Edie sets out to try and capture a little of the magic she had as a young girl by climbing a Scottish mountain. Against her daughters wishes, she heads to Scotland and employs Jonny (Kevin Guthrie - Dunkirk, Whisky Galore!) to help her prepare for the gruelling climb ahead – which sparks an unusual friendship.

The story is a tale of triumph over adversity as Edie embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, set against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.

Edie will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May 2018.