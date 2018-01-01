Edgar Wright’s Top 10 Movies of 2017: ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘Raw,’ ‘Phantom Thread,’ and More

When he isn’t making movies, Edgar Wright is usually making lists. The “Baby Driver,” “Shaun of the Dead,” and “Hot Fuzz” director has shared many a top 10 (and even top 100) list over the years, much to the delight of his fans; he’s continued that tradition by sharing his favorite movies of 2017 with IndieWire. Wright’s choices include an expectedly wide range, with everything from Julia Ducournau’s horror flick “Raw” to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” included.

More than 40 other directors shared their favorite films of 2017 with IndieWire.

Read More:42 Directors Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2017, Including Denis Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro, and More

View photos

Here are Wright’s 10 favorite movies of the year that was, shared in no particular order:

“Raw”

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“mother!”

“Get Out”

“The Big Sick”

“Lady Bird”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Logan Lucky”

Read More:Edgar Wright Turned Down Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Baby Driver’ Song Request

Many of his choices have emerged as favorites among critics and other filmmakers, with the divisive “mother!” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” receiving less love than the likes of “Get Out” and “The Big Sick.”

Wright also sent us 10 more that “could easily swap out any of the above”: “The Florida Project,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Brad’s Status,” “Foxtrot,” “Wind River,” “Jusqu’à la garde,” “Split,” “My Life as a Courgette,” “Lady Macbeth,” and “Logan.”

I’m not embargoed so I can tell you I very much enjoyed a deep dive into the dark and kinky lake that is ‘Phantom Thread’. PTA & DDL together again is a strange, joyous (and funny!) experience. One hopes that it’s not the last from the two of them. pic.twitter.com/4RKqZplFJs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 25, 2017



Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Launch Gallery: Edgar Wright's Favorite Scary Movies, From 'The Innocents' to 'It Follows'

Related stories

Merry Christmas Box Office for 'Phantom Thread,' 'The Post,' and 'Lady Bird'

Xavier Dolan's Personal Look at the Best Films of 2017 and How 'Call Me by Your Name' 'Paralyzed' Him With Truth

Pedro Almodóvar's 10 Best Films of 2017, From the Mastery of 'Phantom Thread' to the Kubrickian Feel of 'Sacred Deer'