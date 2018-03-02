Edgar Wright Saves the World in a New Nike Ad That’s Not Unlike ‘The Core’ — Watch

For his latest endeavor, Edgar Wright appears to have borrowed from one of the finest films of our time: “The Core.” The “Baby Driver” director is responsible for a new Nike ad in which the world stops spinning on its axis and the only way to get things moving again is for everyone to lace up their shoes and start running. Watch below.

Read More:Edgar Wright’s ‘Unintentional’ Cameo in ‘Baby Driver’ Required VFX to Remain in the Film

“I repeat: The world has stopped spinning,” a newscaster ominously announces. “This is a crisis the likes of which planet earth has never seen,” he adds, as “The Core” apparently doesn’t exist in this continuity. “Top scientists are racing to come up with a solution.” As he delivers this portentous news, a woman watching notices her hamster spinning on its wheel and decides to follow suit.

Read More:Edgar Wright Has 50 Songs From 50 Favorite Movie Soundtracks He Wants You to Stream — Listen

Bill Nye the Science Guy, Kevin Hart, and Kobe Bryant all assist in the world-saving effort — only to learn that they’re running the wrong way and need to turn around. Oops.



Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

Edgar Wright's 'Unintentional' Cameo in 'Baby Driver' Required VFX to Remain in the Film

Edgar Wright Has 50 Songs From 50 Favorite Movie Soundtracks He Wants You to Stream -- Listen

Oscars 2018: How 'Baby Driver' Became an Unconventional Editing Contender