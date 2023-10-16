Eddie Van Halen did not physically witness his only child, Wolfgang Van Halen, get married to the love of his life. However, the sensational rock star was a part of the emotional ceremony.

The late Van Halen band's frontman took his final breath on October 6, 2020, at 65, following a difficult battle with throat cancer. Days after the third anniversary of his passing, the G.O.A.T guitarist's son paid tribute to the icon by walking down the aisle to his song.

Wolfgang Van Halen Honors Late Eddie Van Halen's Memory At His Wedding With A Touching Gesture

The only son of Eddie's former marriage to Valerie Bertinelli became a husband on Sunday, October 15. Wolfgang tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, at the couple's Los Angeles home in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

How Late Eddie Van Halen Was Included In Son Wolfgang’s Wedding

The newlyweds said their vows in front of 90 guests. It took eight years before they decided to put a ring on their romance. However, the adorable pair did not wish to have a grand celebration.

While talking to People, the bride Andraia said, "Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together. The past few years, not only with the world but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married but a celebration for the people we love."

True to her statement, the lovebirds celebrated those they love, including those who passed in the nuptials. Wolfgang paid homage to his late father by walking down the aisle with his mother while being serenaded by Eddie's song.

The Mammoth WVH frontman revealed, "The song that my father had written for me it's an instrumental piece called 316. It'll be a nice way to include my dad."

His mother, Bertinelli, described the ceremony as a wonderful gift and echoed her appreciation for the couple's union. "It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives," the Food Network star chimed.

Additionally, Bertinelli honored her late husband's memory by lending Allsop a necklace Eddie had given her. Reflecting on how the guitarist would have felt watching their only child's wedding, the TV personality claimed:

"Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is, and who he wants to be and supports him wholeheartedly."

The bride shared similar sentiments about including her late father-in-law in her wedding, noting she was all for it. "One of the things that I really wanted was a way to bring Wolf's dad into it," Allsop explained. "We'll be having an empty chair that would've been his at the ceremony."

The pair, who tied the knot in their living room, did not play favorites as they included all their late relatives in the occasion. The new member of the Van Helen clan revealed, "We cleared out all the bookshelves, and we've just lined the shelves with photos of our family, our loved ones, people who've passed, people who couldn't make it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen)



Wolfgang supported his wife's narrative, adding: "We've lost important family members on both sides, so it's important to include them and have them be a part of the ceremony that we wish they were here for."

Wolfgang Van Halen & Valerie Bertinelli Celebrated Eddie Van Halen's Posthumous 68th Birthday

Months before Wolfgang honored his father at his wedding, the fellow guitarist and his mother paid tribute to the late icon on what would have been his 68th birthday. The heavy metal star marked the occasion on social media by sharing a throwback picture of himself and the Van Halen patriarch.

In the snap, the father and son looked happy with their radiant smiles. Wolfgang posed with a guitar while Eddie placed a loving arm around his shoulder. The "Mammoth" artist captioned the sweet post, “Happy 68th Birthday Pop. Wish I could give you a big hug and tell it to you in person. I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Meanwhile, Bertinelli reflected on her memories with her ex-husband. The "Hot in Cleveland" actress was married to the late rock star from 1981–2007, a significant part of her life that left Eddie eternally engraved as her “Soulmate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)



In her post, the media personality shared two black-and-white pictures of her time with the deceased. The first photo captured Bertinelli with Eddie, while the second showed the former couple with Wolfgang. Instead of a lengthy caption, the 63-year-old dropped a white heart emoji.