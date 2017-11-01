    Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe expecting second child

    By Joe Nerssessian, Press Association

    Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe are expecting their second child.

    The British couple already have a daughter and said they were “delighted” by the news.

    The Oscar-winning actor married long-term girlfriend Bagshawe in December 2014, and the couple welcomed their first baby, Iris, in May 2016.

    Eddie Redmayne (Doug Peters/PA)

    A representative for the couple said: “Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child.”

    Redmayne will star as a prehistoric character in stop-motion animation Aardman comedy Early Man, which is set for release in January 2018.