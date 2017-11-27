Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones in talks to reunite for 'The Aeronauts'

UPDATED: “The Theory of Everything” stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are in negotiations to re-team in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety.

“War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne.

The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren (who would be played by Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. In the process, they flew higher in an open balloon than anyone had before or has since. They made breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascended to the highest points of the atmosphere, they were forced into an epic fight for survival.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing the pic.

Amazon nabbed the spec last winter after a heated bidding war. It’s currently unknown when production will commence.

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” is now the star of the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” He is filming the sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which bows next November.

Jones received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Jane Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.” She recently starred in “Star Wars: Rogue One.”

Redmayne is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously reported Tom Hooper instead of Tom Harper as the director of “The Aeronauts.”

