Eddie Redmayne will read a CBeebies Story for Christmas

From Digital Spy

Eddie Redmayne is set to cast some magic this Christmas Day with a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Fantastic Beasts star is not the only one either, with Apple Tree Yard actress Emily Watson, who will read out 'Lost For Words' by author-illustrator Natalie Russell for the masses on Boxing Day.

Eddie's story 'If I Had a Dinosaur' tells the tale of a little girl who dreams of having a pet of her own, and is writen by Gabby Dawnay and illustrated by Alex Barrow.

"I had the most wonderful time reading the CBeebies Bedtime Stories," Eddie said.

"Books before bed were always such an essential part of my growing up and it's so lovely to be able to continue the tradition. I hope you enjoy the stories, and Happy Christmas."

Meanwhile, Emily's story synopsis reads:"How do you express yourself if you just can't find the words? Poor Tapir can't think of anything to write in his nice new notebook but soon finds a new way to express himself in tonight's bedtime story."

The actress added: "It was such a joy to be part of the CBeebies Bedtime Stories to bring these three wonderful, imaginative books to life.

"I hope you enjoy the tales as much as I enjoyed reading them. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and of course, a good night..."

The pair join a pretty ace line-up of Bedtime Story readers this festive season, including Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, and Dolly Parton on New Year's Eve.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on ourDigital Spy Facebook pageand 'Follow' on our@digitalspy Twitter accountand you're all set.