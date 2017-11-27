Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones In Talks To Pair Again For ‘The Aeronauts’ At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The Theory of Everything won Eddie Redmayne a Best Actor Oscar two years ago and Felicity Jones earned a well-deserved nomination. Now, the two actors are talking about reteaming on The Aeronauts for Amazon Studios.

Deadline hears that they are in talks now on a period action adventure based on true events about two 19th century hot air balloonists that would be directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, War & Peace). Jones would play balloon pilot Amelia Wren and Redmayne would be scientist James Glaisher. In 1862, they embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. In the process, they fly higher in an open balloon than anyone ever has – either before or since. They make breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascend to the highest reaches of the atmosphere, they are forced into an epic fight for survival.

The project is being produced by Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who are coming off the weekend sleeper hit Wonder, and Jules Claassen. The script is by Jack Thorne, who wrote the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on a J.K. Rowling story. He’s also adapted Philip Pullman’s fantasy novel trilogy His Dark Materials for BBC One. Thorne also was a writer on Wonder.

The project will shoot in London with a Spring 2018 start.

Redmayne is repped by CAA, United Agents and Untitled Entertainment. He stars in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel, the second film in J.K. Rowling’s five picture Harry Potter prequel series at Warner Bros. Jones, who is currently starring in the biopic On the Basis of Sex about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Peikhoff Mahan.

