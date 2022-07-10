Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony

Bria Murphy WEDDING .Eddie Murphy daughter. credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY.

Welcome to the Murphy family!

Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress, and Xavier, 36, were celebrated by a wedding party that included her father, who escorted her down the aisle, and her mother Nicole.

The bridal gown was designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.

Images show the bride beaming throughout the celebration which featured romantic decor including white flowers and candlelit chandeliers.

In one snap the newlyweds pose with the bride's parents and in another Bria sits on her husband Xavier's lap.

The bride is Eddie Murphy's oldest daughter who appeared with her mother on the reality show Hollywood Exes in 2014.

Bria shared engagement photos on Instagram in December, writing in the caption, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." In another upload, she wrote, "I can't wait to marry you."

At the same time, Xavier wrote on his own page, "Forever my love."

Eddie, 61, is dad to 10 children: Eric, who turns 33 Sunday, Bria, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles.

Speaking at Bria's L.A. art show in 2020, Eddie described her as a "good kid."

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," Eddie told reporters. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

He added, "I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

Meanwhile, the Coming 2 America actor's son Eric is dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Martin, 57, joked that if the two ever get married one day, he's willing to put aside tradition and have the groom's father take care of the bill for a potential wedding: "I'm gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it."