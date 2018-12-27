Eddie Murphy Introduces 3-Week-Old Son Max in Christmas Family Photo Featuring Actor's 10 Children

It’s been a very merry and special holiday season this year for Eddie Murphy, who became a father for the tenth time nearly one month ago.

In celebration of Christmas on Tuesday, Murphy’s eldest daughter Bria, 29, shared a family photo on Instagram, which featured the 57-year-old comedian looking happy while standing in the center of the group.

Murphy looked proud as he held his 2½-year-old daughter Izzy Oona, while his fiancée Paige Butcher cradled their 3-week-old son Max Charles, who was born Friday, Nov. 30.

The couple was surrounded by Murphy’s other children: oldest son Eric, 29 (whom he shares with Paulette McNeely), son Christian, 28 (whom he shares with Tamara Hood), 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris (whom he shares with former Spice Girl Mel B), and daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 19, Shayne Audra, 24, and Bria and 26-year-old son Miles Mitchell (whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy).

Related Video: Celebrities With Big Families