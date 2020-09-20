Eddie Murphy on delaying his return to stand-up: 'These are really serious times, no times for joking'

Eddie Murphy (pictured at the Critics' Choice Awards in January) won his first Emmy on Saturday — but doesn't think it's a good time for "comedic commentary." (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Eddie Murphy has revealed his plans for a much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy have been postponed as he feels the current political climate is no laughing matter.

2020 has been a trying time across the globe, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and civil and political unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The issues have left the comedy legend feeling like the current climate does not require “any comedic commentary.”

Speaking during the virtual backstage at the Creative Emmys, he said: “These are really serious times, no times for joking.

“I don’t know right now if there should be any comedic commentary. We’re still right in the middle of everything.

“In a year or so, we’ll need comedic commentary and some laughs, but now we’re right in this.”

He added: “As soon as it’s clear to go back out there, that was the plan, that is the plan.”

The Creative Emmys saw the 59-year-old achieve his first ever Emmy win following last year’s triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

Accepting the award, Murphy said: “Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy, I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live. This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much.

“I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank the cast and the writers and the crew at SNL.

“This was a very very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”

