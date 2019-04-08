Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reunite for the 'Coming to America' Sequel: 'It's Official!'

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reunite for Coming to America Sequel

Prince Akeem is coming (back) to America!

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunited during a costume fitting for Coming 2 America, the sequel to their hit 1988 film.

Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who won the Oscar earlier this year for her work on Black Panther, shared a photo of Murphy, 58, and Hall, 63, on her Instagram account on Monday.

Both actors posed with Carter’s Oscar in an Instagram post that was captioned, "GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar."

In the film, Murphy portrayed Prince Akeem of Zamunda, a fictional African nation, who grows weary of his pampered lifestyle and decides to find a bride in America with his best friend and personal aide, Semmi (Hall).

It was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Costume Design (by Deborah Nadoolman) and Best Makeup (Rich Baker).

Coming to Americaalso starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos.

While the plot for the sequel is unknown, Jones, 88, is listed as a part of the returning cast on IMDb. Murphy, who created the story, is also listed as one of the screenwriters.

A release date has been set for August 2020.