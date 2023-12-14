Eddie Kingston, Athena, More Set For 12/14 ROH TV

Colin Tessier
·1 min read
Eddie Kingston Evil Uno ROH
Photo Credit: ROH
Several matches have been announced for the December 14 episode of ROH TV.

One day ahead of ROH Final Battle, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston will face Evil Uno in a Proving Ground match.

Likewise, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will face Jason Geiger in a Proving Ground match. Additionally, Taya Valkyrie will clash with Rachael Ellering, and Shane Taylor will be in action. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and other stars will also compete.

WrestleZone will have coverage of ROH TV as it airs on Thursday.

