Eddie Kingston, Athena, More Set For 12/14 ROH TV

Several matches have been announced for the December 14 episode of ROH TV.

One day ahead of ROH Final Battle, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston will face Evil Uno in a Proving Ground match.

.@EvilUno of the Dark Order has a huge opportunity as he competes in a PROVING GROUND match against the #ROH World & #NJPW Strong Openweight Champion #EddieKingston on #ROH TV!



— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2023

Likewise, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will face Jason Geiger in a Proving Ground match. Additionally, Taya Valkyrie will clash with Rachael Ellering, and Shane Taylor will be in action. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and other stars will also compete.

WrestleZone will have coverage of ROH TV as it airs on Thursday.

