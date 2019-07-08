Eddie Jones, a veteran actor of film, TV and theater best known for his long-running role as Jonathan Kent in the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has died. He was 84.Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday after an illness, his wife Anita Jones told TheWrap.Jones has 79 film and TV credits to his name, starring in films like “Seabiscuit,” “The Terminal, “Sneakers” and many more. He also had a recurring role on the USA series “The Invisible Man” and starred in an early episode of “Veep” as congressman Chuck Furnam. On “Lois & Clark,” Jones played the benevolent Pa Kent, father to Clark Kent, for 87 episodes over 4 seasons beginning in 1993.Also Read: Cameron Boyce, Star of Disney's 'Descendants,' Dies at 20He also acted on stage, most recently as Willie Loman in a production of “Death of a Salesman” for the Interact Theatre Company in Los Angeles, a role for which he won a L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award.He starred in several off-Broadway productions, including Sam Shepard’s “Curse of the Starving Class,” first as the role of Ellis in a 1978 production at the Joseph Papp Public Theater, then again in 1985 as Weston at the Promenade Theater.Jones is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita. They had no children, but he is also survived by his two sisters Elaine and Marilyn, as well as several nieces and nephews.Read original story Eddie Jones, ‘Lois & Clark’ and ‘Seabiscuit’ Actor, Dies at 84 At TheWrap

Eddie Jones, a veteran actor of film, TV and theater best known for his long-running role as Jonathan Kent in the series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has died. He was 84.

Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday after an illness, his wife Anita Jones told TheWrap.

Jones has 79 film and TV credits to his name, starring in films like “Seabiscuit,” “The Terminal, “Sneakers” and many more. He also had a recurring role on the USA series “The Invisible Man” and starred in an early episode of “Veep” as congressman Chuck Furnam. On “Lois & Clark,” Jones played the benevolent Pa Kent, father to Clark Kent, for 87 episodes over 4 seasons beginning in 1993.

Also Read: Cameron Boyce, Star of Disney's 'Descendants,' Dies at 20

He also acted on stage, most recently as Willie Loman in a production of “Death of a Salesman” for the Interact Theatre Company in Los Angeles, a role for which he won a L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

He starred in several off-Broadway productions, including Sam Shepard’s “Curse of the Starving Class,” first as the role of Ellis in a 1978 production at the Joseph Papp Public Theater, then again in 1985 as Weston at the Promenade Theater.

Jones is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita. They had no children, but he is also survived by his two sisters Elaine and Marilyn, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Read original story Eddie Jones, ‘Lois & Clark’ and ‘Seabiscuit’ Actor, Dies at 84 At TheWrap