Eddie Cibrian denies Piper Perabo affair after Brandi Glanville claim

Brandi Glanville claimed Eddie Cibrian cheated on her with Piper Perabo. (Photos: Getty Images)

Eddie Cibrian denies he had an affair with Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo while he was married to Brandi Glanville. The Hallmark actor issued a statement on Wednesday after Glanville's accusation made headlines.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," Cibrian tells Yahoo Entertainment. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary."

Cibrian and Glanville, who share sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, had a rocky relationship after they split in 2009, but have amicably co-parented in recent years.

"Fun times at the Christmas table await," Cibrian quipped.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captured headlines earlier this week when she alleged to Page Six that Cibrian cheated on her with Perabo while the two filmed 2005's The Cave.

"They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," Glanville began. "And [Perabo] was a horrible c*** to me."

Glanville grew suspicious of her husband's relationship with the Coyote Ugly actress.

"She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me," the reality star continued. "I was like, 'Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'"

Glanville said she befriended crew members who reported to her what was supposedly happening on set.

"I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things," she continued, claiming she was told "that Piper and Eddie were f***ing."

A rep for Perabo did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

Glanville went on say she confronted Cibrian, whom she wed in 2001, about the alleged affair and he convinced her it wasn't true.

"And I was like, 'All right.' I was in love," she added. "Like, I was blindly in love with the man."

Ultimately, Cibrian's infidelity is what did the couple in. He and Glanville split in 2009 when the actor's affair with his Northern Lights co-star, LeAnn Rimes, was revealed in the press. He went on to wed the country singer. Cibrian also allegedly had an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay while he was married to Glanville. Shay and Glanville openly discussed it on the Bravo show, but Cibrian has not.

