Ed Westwick Replaced in BBC’s ‘Ordeal By Innocence’ After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Christian Cooke is replacing Ed Westwick in the BBC’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie drama “Ordeal By Innocence,” multiple outlets report.

The “All the Money in the World”-like switch comes after three women have accused Westwick of sexual assault. Reshoots are planned for later this month.

Representatives for BBC One and Westwick did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The premiere of the drama was canceled amid the sexual assault claims in November, and the show was pulled from BBC’s schedules. Filming for another BBC drama featuring Westwick, “White Gold,” was also stalled at the time.

Westwick has been accused of sexual assault by three women. The LAPD opened an investigation into actress Kristina Cohen’s claim, who said in a lengthy Facebook post that Westwick forced himself on her three years ago, sexually assaulting her while she was napping at his house. Former actress Aurélie Wynn and creative producer Rachel Eck have since come forward with their own allegations.

Westwick has denied these claims.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” the actor wrote via Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

