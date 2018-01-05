Ed Westwick cut from finished BBC drama after rape allegations

Ed Westwick has been cut from an already finished BBC drama adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The scenes involving Westwick will be reshot later this month with actor Christian Cooke playing his role.

The BBC had previously confirmed that it was postponing broadcast of the drama, which also stars Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Luke Treadaway, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Alice Eve, following the accusations.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied,” the broadcaster told Digital Spy in a statement in November.

“The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved, we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules.”

The broadcaster also confirmed that filming of the second series of 80s-set sitcom White Gold, in which Westwick plays a double glazing salesman, had also been paused.

Actresses Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn both claim that the Gossip Girl actor raped them in 2014.

A third woman has accused him of sexual assault.

After Cohen filed a complaint, the Los Angeles Police Department’s sex crime unit began an investigation into the claims.

Westwick has denied any wrongdoing, saying of Cohen’s allegation: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly never committed rape.”

He also tweeted after the allegations which followed:





A new date for the airing of Ordeal By Innocence will be confirmed later in the year.

