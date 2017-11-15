Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault By Third Woman

A third woman has come forward to accuse actor Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

Rachel Eck has said that Westwick “aggressively groped her” in a hotel room on the night before the 2014 Academy Awards, the same year that actresses Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn have both said that they were raped by former ‘Gossip Girl’ star.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Eck said that she arrived at a hotel at around 2.30am, expecting to meet up with her ex-boyfriend, and was surprised to see Westwick was also there.

She said: “[Westwick] asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us… When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me.”

Eck went on to say that Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall” whenever the two of them were left alone.

After threatening to leave, she claimed her ex-boyfriend told her Westwick wanted to apologise, but the actor actually “pulled her onto the bed and aggressively groped her”, at which point she “shoved him… and left”.

She concluded: “I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life.”

A representative for Westwick offered no comment when approached by BuzzFeed news.

The British actor has previously denied both of his previous accusers’ rape allegations, claiming in a statement on his Twitter page: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and probably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

“I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

As a result of the accusations, and the ensuing investigation from the LAPD, the BBC has announced it is postponing two of its shows starring Ed Westwick.

