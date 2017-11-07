Ed Westwick Accused of Rape By Actress Kristina Cohen: ‘He Held Me Down and Raped Me’

“Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick has been accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen, who detailed the alleged encounter in a Facebook post published November 6. Cohen says the sexual assault occurred three years ago at Westwick’s apartment after they first met. The actress was dating a producer who happened to be one of Westwick’s friends.

Cohen says things became uncomfortable after Westwick suggested “we should all fuck.” Cohen explains that she asked her producer boyfriend to leave after Westwick’s sexual remark, but he did not want to make things awkward by heading out early. The producer reportedly told Cohen they would stay for another 20 minutes. The actress proceeded to take a nap in Westwick’s guest room, which is where the alleged rape occurred.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” Cohen writes. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me. It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better.”

The actress says she told the producer what happened but that he “put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant.” The producer allegedly told Cohen that if she were to say anything then Westwick would come after her and destroy her career.

“I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way,” Cohen writes. “Interviewed by prestigious platforms such as the Oxford Union Society at Oxford University, where he was honored as one of their ‘People who Shape our World.’ How does this end? Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.”

You can read Cohen’s entire Facebook post below.

