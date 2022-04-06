Ed Sheeran wins 2107 copyright battle, says baseless lawsuits are 'really damaging to the songwriting industry'

BusinessReuters
In the company's first major product launch since Barry McCarthy took charge as chief executive, Peloton said Guide is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, UK and Australia beginning Tuesday. The Guide, which is available to existing all access members at no cost, has a TV-connected camera that displays workouts and helps users track their movements and is different from the Peloton's other products such as bikes and treads that focus on cardio exercises. Peloton, a pandemic winner, unveiled the 'Peloton Guide' last year and had fixed a starting price of $495.