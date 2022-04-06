Ed Sheeran wins 2107 copyright battle, says baseless lawsuits are 'really damaging to the songwriting industry'

Business Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.