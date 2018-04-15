Ed Sheeran In Talks For Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis Music-Themed Comedy Movie

After cameo roles in Game Of Thrones and Bridget Jones’ Baby, Brit singer Ed Sheeran is in talks to make an appearance in Danny Boyle’s upcoming music-themed comedy movie, we understand. No word yet on whether he will contribute to the movie’s score though the singer has previously expressed interest in doing more of this.

The Working Title pic, backed by Universal, is due to star Cinderella actress Lily James alongside actor Himesh Patel, known for his work in popular Brit TV series Eastenders. Saturday Night Live standout Kate McKinnon is in talks with filming due to take place this summer. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

As we reported last month, pic is written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis with Slumdog Millionaire helmer Boyle on board to direct. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matthew James Wilkinson (Double Date) and Bernie Bellew ( T2 Trainspotting). Curtis and Boyle will also produce while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers. Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers is overseeing the project for Universal.

Grammy-winning performer Sheeran, known for hits including Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, has also previously appeared in FX series The Bastard Executioner and Oz series Home And Away.

Boyle is currently balancing this project with the James Bond script he is working on with John Hodge but this one is due to be Boyle’s next movie to go into production. Working Title and Curtis go way back, having collaborated on hits including Love Actually, the Bridget Jones franchise and Bean but, should this make, this would be a first feature collaboration between Boyle and the Universal-backed production outfit.

Boyle is in post-production on upcoming FX crime-series Trust, on which he is executive producer and director. UK tabloid The Daily Mail first reported news of Sheeran’s involvement in the project.

