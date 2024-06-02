Ed Sheeran serenades Dartmouth fifth-grader, New Bedford museum thief gets jail: Top stories

As we head into a new week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech's prom was held Thursday, May 23, at the Venus de Milo in Swansea, and the students were looking great as can be seen in this photo gallery.

Word that Stop & Shop was closing underperforming stores set people to wondering if their local Stop & Shop was on the block.

Here are the most-read stories of the week on southcoasttoday.com:

Dartmouth's Nora McNeil meet singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on his visit to Boston Children's Hospital May 23.

Dartmouth fifth-grader Nora McNeil, 11, had a special, unexpected visitor at Boston Children’s Hospital last week meeting — English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran.

McNeil, who has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, was at the hospital on an in-patient basis for a few days and was being discharged May 23 when her child life specialist asked if the McNeils would like to stay a few hours longer to meet a special guest singer. Sheeran visited for about 30 minutes and traded jokes with Nora about both being red-headed gingers.

New Bedford's Brycen Goodine will play his final season of college basketball at the University of Oklahoma.

The next stop of Brycen Goodine’s basketball journey is the University of Oklahoma.

Coming off an impressive year at Fairfield University in which Goodine finished as one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters, the New Bedford native announced that he will be heading out west to play for the Sooners in his final year of eligibility.

Robert M. Burchell, 44, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to one count of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of larceny under $1,200.

The man who stole 190 artifacts from the New Bedford Whaling Museum worth $150,000 while working as a maintenance man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Friday, May 24.

Robert M. Burchell, 44, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to one count of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of larceny under $1,200. He must serve two years of probation after his prison sentence, and pay restitution to pawnbrokers in New Bedford and Taunton where he sold some of the items.

Laura Parrish-Lavin and her 6-month old daughter Lucy enjoy some time together outiside their home at 100 Madison Street in New Bedford which they are putting up for sale.

Have you ever wanted to live in a historic home? The former Catherine Melville Hoadley and Swain School of Design house, featured on the Magnolia channel, is currently on sale.

The house, located at 100 Madison St., was originally built in 1855. It was constructed by Henry Taber as a wedding present for his daughter, Abby Taber Hunt.

GreenPal offers New Bedford residents lawn care services through an app.

Mowing the lawn can be an irritating inconvenience when you’re busy working all day and don’t have the time to get the lawnmower out.

A new trend allows homeowners to bid for their lawn care services and get your lawn moved the very same day or any other day. GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero, based in Nashville, has been in the landscaping industry his entire life. He said they chose to expand into New Bedford because they saw that people in this area had learned about it and had tried it out.

