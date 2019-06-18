Is Ed Sheeran’s New Ketchup (Edchup) the Best Ketchup on Earth?

“Side Hustle” is a recurring column in which staff writer Charles Holmes reviews celebrity and celebrity adjacent products. You can read his previous entry, on Rick Ross’s hair care and grooming line, here. If the mood takes you, you can also read his review of Ariana Grande’s Cloud Machiatto here.

Celebrity: Ed Sheeran

Product: Heinz Tomato Edchup

Who’s This For: The proletariat

Ed Sheeran is a condiment. More precisely, he’s the proud recipient of a ketchup line, Heinz Tomato Edchup. For years, the singer was a noted enthusiast of the red liquid. His bicep has a tattoo of a Heinz label, and a widely publicized rumor has it that members of his entourage are forced to carry emergency bottles of the crimson confection around to satisfy Sheeran’s thirst for what we assume he refers to as “the red gold” or “king’s blood.”

Ed’s announcement of Edchup on Instagram was like a siren call for me, someone who occasionally reviews celebrity products as part of my job. One desperate email to a publicist later, and a bottle was sitting on my chair. As I cradled Edchup in my hands, I noticed the small tomato wearing Sheeran’s characteristic glasses and sporting a leafy head of hair staring back from the Heinz label. The ketchup enclosed in the seductive plastic bottle was eerily enticing. A question remained: was Edchup the best ketchup on the planet, or even distinguishable from the classic Heinz ketchup it was derived from? A blind taste test was the only — only — way to find out.

For the next hour, I traveled across New York in search of the city’s finest tomato condiments, ignoring emails and phone calls. The first thing you notice buying large amounts of ketchup at 1 p.m. in the afternoon is the stigma associated with buying large amounts of ketchup at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. A Sunrise Mart employee eyed me with confusion when I asked where they kept their ketchup. The woman operating the Whole Foods register laughed in disgust as she bagged my Curry Ketchup.

“Why do you need Curry Ketchup?” she said, with some contempt.

“I’m reviewing ketchups,” I said.

“Oh, that makes sense,” she replied.

Ultimately, six different ketchups were chosen for my blind panel: Heinz Tomato Edchup, Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Brooklyn Delhi Curry Ketchup, Steve’s Paleogoods Paleochef Ketchup, Table Land Tomato Ketchup and McDonalds Ketchup. Each were put in a nondescript espresso cup while I was out of the room; when I returned, the office we had commandeered smelled like fries.

As I began my odyssey, I realized ketchup is a wily temptress. It’s nearly impossible to accurately describe ketchup’s taste — though its entire reason for existence is apparently to approximate the taste of tomatoes, it really only ends up tasting like ketchup. However, the flavor and consistency varies from brand to brand. Edchup, and by extension Ed Sheeran, had its work cut out for it to cut through the noise.

The Rules

Editor’s note: Charles invented a surprisingly complicated taste-based system for ranking ketchup based on, among other things, “mouthfeel” and “wow factor.” In the interest of keeping this interesting, I’ve cut out the section explaining each ranking, because it was simply too long, and ultimately unnecessary for any reader. If you would like to hear more about the ranking system detailed above, feel free to reach out to Charles at cholmes@rollingstone.com.

The Tasting

Armed with McDonald’s fries as my control group tasting tool, I got to tasting in a random order. Two brief observations: No amount of water can wash the aftertaste of bad ketchup away, and experimentation in new ketchups is often a dangerous game. For example, though the Curry ketchup scored a 4 in the “wow factor” category — the highest of all ketchups in terms of wow — it earned it through genuine surprise, not delight. Likewise, the Paleo ketchup — “no gluten, no refined sugars, no junk added,” said its bottle — made the case that perhaps junk needs to be added, if ketchup is to be enjoyed. It was the worst ketchup of the afternoon, and of my life.