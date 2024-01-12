Ed Sheeran donates guitar for Harwich children's music lessons

Ed Sheeran is known for hits including Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud and Perfect

Global music superstar Ed Sheeran has donated a signed guitar to help raise funds for disadvantaged primary school children in an Essex town.

Money raised from the guitar's auction will be put towards offering free music lessons for young children in the seaside town of Harwich.

Toby Scott, from charity We Are Music, said it was "thrilled to have Ed Sheeran's support".

The charity's auction will take place on 13 February.

Mr Scott said: "His [Sheeran's] signed guitar not only shows his support to the cause, but also serves as a unique collector's item for fans.

"Any money raised will help offer more free music sessions to children. If we make £3,000, we will be able to offer 50 children a six-session course."

Sheeran, from Suffolk, has become well-known for his charitable donations over the years.

Recently, an auction of his clothes for a local hospice charity reached £27,000.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830