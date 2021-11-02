Ed Sheeran Cleared to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Finishing COVID Quarantine

Ed Sheeran, who tested positive for COVID-19 literally the day after he was announced as a performer on “Saturday Night Live,” has completed his quarantine and has been cleared to appear on this week’s show, which will be hosted by “Succession” star Kieran Culkin.

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from COVID isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer posted on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

Sheeran, whose fourth full-length album, “=,” was released on Friday, was forced to cancel or postpone several appearances, interviews and performances in support of the album in order to quarantine

“I’m obviously still in COVID isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out,” he wrote ahead of the project’s release. “Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate.”

Regardless, he made the best of it, with a number of livestreamed performances and Instagram Live Q&A sessions.

“‘=’ (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said when announcing the album in August. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

