Ed Sheeran & Chris Hemsworth Wield Thor’s Hammer in Singer’s 2023 Year-End Photos Recap

Ed Sheeran is looking back on some of his standout memories of 2023.

On Sunday (Dec. 31), the British pop superstar shared a photo gallery on Instagram with numerous throwbacks of the past year, including one of him and Thor star Chris Hemsworth posing with the superhero’s hammer Mjölnir.

“2023 dump,” Sheeran captioned the carousel. “See ya in 2024 have a good one yeah nice one love you.”

Earlier this year, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer gave Hemsworth a guitar in exchange for the God of Thunder’s famous weapon. The Australian actor documented the trade in a video on Instagram.

“Just an instrumental trade off between two blokes,” Hemsworth captioned the clip in February. “Ed Sheeran I’ll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul.”

The photo dump also included a courtroom sketch of Sheeran’s testimony during his copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get it On.” In May, a Manhattan federal jury cleared him on the allegations, allowing the star to avoid millions in potential damages.

Other reflective snapshots included Sheeran performing on the Today show, the time he crashed a couple’s wedding in Las Vegas, and numerous behind-the-scenes recording studio images.

Sheeran dropped his latest album, Autumn Variations, in late September through Gingerbread Man Records. The set, produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

The album arrived shortly after the North American leg of Sheeran’s Mathematics World Tour wrapped at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Asia leg of his trek is scheduled to launch in January 2024.

Autumn Variations is the singer-songwriter’s second album this year, following Subtract, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums in May. The album also launched at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, with his largest sales week since 2017.

See Sheeran’s 2023 year-end post on Instagram here.

