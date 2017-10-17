Ed Sheeran Cancels Shows as He Confirms Right Elbow and Left Wrist Broken in Bike Accident

There’s no denying that Ed Sheeran is a super talented musician, but playing guitar with a cast covering his arm may be an issue even for him.

The 26-year-old singer shared a concerning photo on Instagram featuring his right arm in a cast and a sling on his left on a Monday morning. The Sun reports Sheeran was riding his bike in London when he was hit by a car, although that remains unconfirmed at this time.

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” he captioned the post. “Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

He updated fans Tuesday evening, confirming he suffered not one, but two breaks.

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future,” Sheeran dictated to a friend. “Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.”

This isn’t the first time the British singer has opened up about an injury.

During a January appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Grammy winner seemed to confirm rumors that Princess Beatrice accidentally slashed his face with a sword— though he really doesn’t want to talk about it and joked that he’s afraid of incurring the wrath of the royal family.

“I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran joked when asked about the incident. “I don’t know what will happen if I do!”

Reports first broke about the cause of Sheeran’s mysterious facial laceration in November.

According to The Sun, the cut happened at the Royal Lodge in Windsor when the royal pretended to knight fellow pop star James Blunt — not knowing Sheeran was standing close behind her when she swung the ceremonial sword.

The blade slashed Sheeran’s face — just a few inches from his right eye.

“I have no idea how it came out as there weren’t a lot of people there that night,” Sheeran told Norton on the hit BBC One talk show. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”