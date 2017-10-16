Ed Sheeran Breaks His Arm in Bicycle Accident, Injury Could Affect His Upcoming Shows

It doesn't appear that Ed Sheeran will be playing the guitar any time soon.

On Monday, the 26-year-old musician shared a photo of his right arm in a cast and a sling on his left arm after he says he suffered some injuries while riding his bike.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he revealed in the caption. "Please stay tuned for further news."

News that Sheeran may have to postpone some of his concerts comes almost exactly a month after he canceled his performance in St. Louis, Missouri, due to protests in the city at the time.

This wouldn't be the first time the "Thinking Out Loud" singer has spoken out about an injury. Earlier this year, he addressed reports that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut him with a sword at a costume party. The mishap reportedly occurred during a mock knighting of James Blunt at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home of the royal's father, Prince Andrew.

"There weren’t a lot of people there that night,” he admitted. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”

