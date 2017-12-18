Ed Sheeran has a Bond theme written, just in case

Ed Sheeran has already written his theme tune to the new Bond film. Just in case.

During an interview on The Late Late Show in Ireland over the weekend, he let slip his desire to have a track adorn one of those iconic title sequences.

“With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

Asked what it’s called, he paused and joked: “I’m not going to say because someone might steal it. But it’s good. It’s good.

"With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!" – @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017





“I just recently did a song with one of my all-time heroes Eminem, and when we did a song together, I’d already had the song planned. So it’s the same with Bond. If ever I’m called, I’ll be like ‘right, there you go’.

It would seem perhaps a logical progression to task Sheeran with the job.

The last two Bond themes came from artists topping the charts at the time, Adele and Sam Smith.

Adele scooped the Oscar for her towering, John Barry-inspired Skyfall, as did Smith for his Writing’s On The Wall, from Spectre.

They were both the first Bond themes to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, so there’d be no pressure.

As yet, there’s little to go on with regards the progress of Bond 25, other than its release date of November 8, 2019, and the fact that Daniel Craig will be back in the tux.

Maybe if the name of Sheeran’s track is as good as he reckons, they could just call it that?

