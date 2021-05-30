Ed Asner Hails ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Co-Star Gavin MacLeod: ‘He Made Everything Easy’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cynthia Littleton
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gavin MacLeod was a versatile and dependable actor who was a good friend to his co-stars during the seven-season run of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Ed Asner told Variety in paying tribute to the TV veteran who died Saturday at the age of 90.

MacLeod was an ally to his co-stars in any scene, recalled Asner, who played the voluble WJM-TV news director Lou Grant on the groundbreaking comedy that aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977.

More from Variety

“He made everything easy,” Asner said.

Off the set, MacLeod was also generous. In the years after the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Asner and his wife were having marital troubles. MacLeod and his wife, actor Patti Kendig, made a point of reaching out to the couple out of friendship and concern.

“I realized that whenever I was tense, (MacLeod) was there to relieve it,” Asner recalled. “I treasured his friendship.”

MacLeod himself was a lot like the character he played on “Mary Tyler Moore,” the slightly neurotic news writer Murray Slaughter, Asner recalled. “They patterned the character quite well after him,” Asner said of the show’s writers.

MacLeod may have sealed the deal for Asner to land the role of Grant. MacLeod was next in line to read for the part when Asner first auditioned for series creators James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. At the time MacLeod had generated some notice with his guest star role as a heavy (“Big Chicken”) on the CBS detective drama “Hawaii 5-0.” He’d also been a regular on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962-64.

“He himself when he was in for his interview told them he thought he was more right for Murray than for Lou,” Asner recalled. “He made the job the easier for me to get.”

MacLeod’s friends were happy for him in 1977 when ABC’s “The Love Boat” made MacLeod a celebrity in his own right. He’d been “overshadowed” by the wealth of talent on “Mary Tyler Moore,” Asner recalled, a murderer’s row that included Moore, Ted Knight, Betty White, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel.

“He was a very strong and capable fellow,” Asner said, noting that MacLeod was gracious in his stardom. But the “Love Boat” did not join Asner in becoming active in Screen Actors Guild politics in the years after “MTM,” as Asner did while he toplined the drama spinoff “Lou Grant.”

MacLeod “was a staunch union member but he was not a confederate,” said Asner, who was president of SAG from 1981 to 1985.

In the “MTM” days, Asner and his wife had a semi-regular series of Friday night dinners with MacLeod and Kendig and Ted Knight and his wife. Those are treasured memories for Asner that cemented what became enduring friendships.

“He was a lovely soul who will make heaven brighter,” Asner said of MacLeod.

(Pictured top: Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cruella’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Responds to Critics of Disney’s Villain Origin Story

    "People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie," he said. "No, it's not. You're not watching dogs getting made into coats."

  • 'Mare of Easttown' Finale: Will There Be a Season 2 of the Kate Winslet Crime Drama on HBO?

    The hit HBO series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, concluded on Sunday

  • Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2! 'We're Excited to Have Another Daughter to Love'

    The stars of HGTV's Home Town are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen

  • Rebel Wilson Hits the Beach in a Curve-Hugging Swimsuit and Givenchy Slides

    The actress is spending Memorial Day Weekend in Palm Beach, Florida

  • John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer's Joke That His Marriage to Emily Blunt Is for Publicity

    Amy Schumer posted on social media about loving A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski

  • Romy Walthall, ‘Face/Off’ and ‘The House of Usher’ Actor, Dies at 57

    Romy Walthall, an actor known for her roles in “Face/Off” and “The House of Usher,” died on May 19 in Los Angeles after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57. Walthall’s son, actor and director Morgan Krantz, confirmed her death to Variety. Born on Sept. 16, 1963 in Pasadena, Texas, Walthall got her start in the […]

  • Journalist Tricks Republicans Into Tweeting Photo of JFK’s Killer on Memorial Day, and Candace Owens Proves She’s the ‘I’ in Idiot

    It must be fun to troll Republicans. I mean, they are ripe for it. They are at least a few crayons short of a 64 box of Crayolas. They are self-righteous and loud and shamelessly racist AF.

  • Mo’Nique on women wearing bonnets, pajamas in public: ‘When did we lose our pride?’

    Mo’Nique has a message for all the “queens” out there wearing bonnets at airports, but not everyone is feeling the unsolicited advice. On Saturday, the comedian and actress shared a video message to Black women asking them to stop wearing bonnets, slippers and pajamas in public spaces.

  • 'Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.

  • Addison Rae’s Sky-High Platforms & Cutout Crochet Dress Master This Season’s Most Daring Trends

    The TikTok star broke out a mix of summer styles.

  • Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Hilariously Recreate Ross and Monica's Dance Routine from 'Friends'

    "Just some routine dancing with a friend…" Courteney Cox wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself and Ed Sheeran performing Ross and Monica's hilarious dance routine from Friends

  • Prince Harry Is Being Asked to Give Up Royal Titles From Someone Other Than Piers Morgan

    It isn’t a day of royal family news unless there’s some expert out there criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the umpteenth time. So today, we are here to talk about the U.K. Change.org petition that is demanding that the Duke of Sussex hand over those royal titles so that he can “indulge his […]

  • Clint Eastwood’s 5 Worst and 5 Best Movies as a Director, From ‘The Rookie’ to ‘Unforgiven’ (Photos)

    [To clarify, in the best five, it’s Unforgiven as Clint Eastwood‘s best (making Bronco Billy fifth best), and on the worst list, it’s The Rookie as the worst (making Jersey Boys fifth worst)] THE BEST “Unforgiven” (1992): Clint Eastwood held on to screenwriter David Webb Peoples’ revisionist western until the time was right, and the result was an Oscar-bestowed turning point. Evocatively, suspensefully detailing a desperate widower’s reckoning with his savage past, it tracked powerfully as both a pungent deflating of merrily violent western myths and a scarily tense depiction of how, as Eastwood’s killer tells a scared young man, “We all have it comin,” kid.” By the end, each gunshot is Eastwood mercy-killing a genre he loves, and knocking us to our senses about bloody movie justice. “Million Dollar Baby” (2004): A poor young female boxer (Hilary Swank) wants to fight. The trainer (Eastwood) reluctantly trains. Punches await, small, and huge. An unabashedly rich-in-feeling movie about toughness, sacrifice, regret, and life on one’s own terms, it’s Eastwood wrenching the boxing picture from the triumph-of-the-spirit treadmill and introducing it to the abyss. That doesn’t mean there isn’t verve, humor and sentiment — its character interactions are fleet and jazz-like — but its beautiful soul is in the shadows. “The Outlaw Josey Wales” (1976): Marked by exquisite cinematography from Bruce Surtees, Eastwood’s post-Civil War vengeance saga — a Missouri farmer (Eastwood) turns hunted renegade after Union soldiers slaughter his family — becomes a sly episodic western about the hard, bloody road to peace. Moving easily between action, melancholy and humor (Wales’s spitting on people and dogs is the stain of war made darkly literal), it’s Eastwood’s first great exploration of violence’s psychic toll. “Letters From Iwo Jima” (2006): After “Flags of Our Fathers,” Eastwood explored the same battle from the Japanese perspective, and — to many people’s surprise — in the Japanese language. The result is a potently human, unflinching, and deeply felt evocation of how battle is fury, but war is a shroud asphyxiating the soul. As it monochromatically slides from the crisp daylight of preparation to the woozy gloom of tunnels full of doomed soldiers, it becomes Eastwood’s purest, least sentimental vision of his most longstanding themes. “Bronco Billy” (1980): Eastwood’s foray into old-fashioned screwball comedy — there’s even a madcap heiress (Sondra Locke) — is really his first attempt at tweaking his tough-guy image, and it’s his sleeper masterpiece. Turning a ramshackle, cash-strapped wild west show run by convicts of all colors into a warmly funny vision of a be-who-you-want-to-be America, Eastwood serves up a conservative’s vision of the country that’s inclusive, patriotic, and able to laugh at itself. THE WORST “The Rookie” (1990): In the wake of two small, personal movies (“Bird,” “White Hunter Black Heart”), Eastwood showed real rust copying the ’80s vogue for brash buddy-cop movies: this one’s just empty brutality, dumb jokes, thankless roles (poor Sonia Braga and Raul Julia), and hilariously awful thriller plotting. Eastwood seems bored playing another crusty lawman teamed with a newbie (Charlie Sheen), while the mayhem — trashed bars, crashes, shootouts, explosions — feels like the work of a caged genre icon lashing out. “The Eiger Sanction” (1975): A weird misfire for Eastwood, who’s at a loss to make the cheesy espionage story work, and unconvincing onscreen as an art professor-secret assassin in the Bond mold; he looks ready to burst out laughing himself having to do scenes with a cackling albino spymaster named “Dragon.” (The less said about an African-American seducer named Jemima Brown the better.) Though the climactic mountain climbing sequence has its breathtaking moments, it’s a clichéd slog till then. “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” (1997): Eastwood’s atmospheric strengths and underappreciated directing of actors eluded him in realizing John Berendt’s bestselling non-fiction book about a Savannah, Georgia murder trial. It’s an overlong checklist affair of clunky scenes and colorful players, but with little of the lived-in eccentricity rendered in the book. Even the good performances — namely, Kevin Spacey and as-herself Lady Chablis — are winking wind-up toys rather than emblems of an exotic, enchanting place. “Changeling” (2008): A bizarre true story from the 1920s becomes discordant melodrama in Eastwood’s meandering Angelina Jolie vehicle about a Los Angeles single mother’s hellish ordeal trying to prove that the boy returned to her by the police isn’t her missing son. Injustice, corruption and serial killing prove too much for the director’s laconic style. It’s three noir movies rolled into one draggy, blankly dark mess. “Jersey Boys” (2014): There are elements to admire in the unlikely matchup of Eastwood and a toe-tapping Broadway musical about the Four Seasons, namely a few performances, and a certain grim tinge to its tale of showbiz climbers. But mostly it feels, strangely, both rushed and listless, stuck between pleasing nostalgia fans and rooting out grit and discomfort wherever possible. It’s also visually bland and clichéd about its emotions, two rare descriptors for an Eastwood movie. Read original story Clint Eastwood’s 5 Worst and 5 Best Movies as a Director, From ‘The Rookie’ to ‘Unforgiven’ (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Rani, 2½, from Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

    Kate Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

  • 'How wrong I was': Robert Redford thought B.J. Thomas' 'Raindrops' didn't fit in 'Butch Cassidy'

    Fifty years ago, B.J. Thomas' "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" scored big in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." But not with Robert Redford.

  • JoJo Siwa unveils dramatic, bow-free makeover — see her long blond waves

    Days after turning 18, the teen star is showing off a new look.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore the Tiniest Floral Bikini

    She and boyfriend Travis Barker celebrated Memorial Day with her kids.

  • Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour With 14 New Dates

    Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will join group in their touring debut

  • 10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in June

    Netflix got off to a bit of a slow start in 2021, but in recent months, the streaming service has begun to pick up the pace with exciting new original movies and shows. The trend continues in June, as two of the service’s most popular international series are returning with a ton of new episodes. …

  • Romy Walthall, 'Face/Off,' 'Howling' werewolf franchise, 'House of Usher' star, dies at 57

    Actress Romy Walthall, who starred in "The Howling" horror franchise, "Face/Off" and was a fixture in 1990s TV, has died at 57.