From Echo Dots to Fire Tablets: Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop for Black Friday

No one celebrates a shopping holiday quite like Amazon. So it’s no surprise that the online retailer has once again pulled out all the stops for Black Friday this year, with particularly great sales on Amazon devices.

Basically every Amazon tech gadget on their site is on sale through the weekend: From Echo Dots and Insignia TVs to Fire Tablets and Kindles. Best of all, the deals span through all generational models so you’re sure to find something that fits your budget and holiday shopping list.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you can get free two-day shipping on just about everything sold from the retail giant. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video; fast same-, next-, or two-day free shipping; discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and more.

Scroll down and shop the best deals on all things Amazon, below:

Echo Auto (36% Off)

Echo Auto

Bring Alexa with you on the road using the best-selling Echo Auto, which connects to the Alexa app on your phone to play music or make calls through your car’s speakers. The Auto is great because it’s designed specifically for driving: eight microphones and far-field technology help you hear over air conditioning and road noise. Most importantly, voice controls and Auto Mode (which creates a simplified car display while driving) keeps you safe and undistracted while behind the wheel.

$34.99 $54.99 36% off

Fire HD 10 Tablet (43% Off)

Fire HD 10 Tablet

A smart tablet for $79.99 is a steal no matter what. And Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet doesn’t sacrifice speed and functionality for affordability. A powerful processor allows for more RAM than previous generations, in addition to a bright full 1080 HD display. Stay connected with friends and family through Zoom and Alexa-controlled phone calls, or enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Instagram and Tik-Tok while on the go.

$79.99 $139.99 43% off

Echo Dot (54% Off)

Echo Dot

The most popular Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is currently 54% off for Black Friday. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

$22.99 $49.99 54% off

Fire TV Stick (50% Off)

Fire TV Stick

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions.

$19.99 $39.99 50% off

Kindle Scribe (29% Off)

Kindle Scribe

The best-selling Kindle Scribe, now equipped with a built-in front light, is nearly 30% off for Black Friday. So if you’re an avid reader who’s been waiting to pull the trigger, now’s the time. The reading tablet is writeable for taking notes and sketching (it even comes with a digital pen), while it also boasts purpose-driven features that makes it easy to breeze through a book in any environment, such as adjustable brightness, a week-long battery life, and glare-free display that reads like real paper. Plus, Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of titles, with the option to pair it with Audible for podcasts.

$239.99 $339.99 29% off

Blink Outdoor Cameras (65% Off)

Blink outdoor cam

The Blink outdoor wireless HD security camera helps you monitor your home day and night with night infrared vision. You can store and view video clips with a Blink subscription plan and it’s built to withstand the elements so you can stay worry-free no matter the weather. Plus, so you can set it up within minutes with no professional installation required.

$62.99 $179.99 65% off

Blink Video Doorbell (50% Off)

Blink Video Doorbell

Among all the crazy high-tech gadgets in our advanced world, being able to unlock your door no matter where you are in the world is still one of the coolest, and most helpful. The Blink Video Doorbell connects to your smartphone to send out HD daytime and infrared nighttime video alongside two-way audio, while sending out instantaneous alerts when it senses movement. Plus, you have the option to connect it to an existing wired bell so you can still hear an in-home chime when you’re away from your phone.

$29.99 $59.99 50% off

Luna Wireless Controller (43% Off)

If you’re already tapped into Luna’s cloud gaming service, then the matching Luna wireless controller is a must for gaining a competitive edge. The controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers reducing lag time significantly so you don’t miss a second of action. The best feature is that it talks directly to the cloud so you can transition from one screen or console to the next with zero fuss. Pair it with some top-rated gaming gear, as recommended by professional gamers.

$39.99 $69.99 43% off

Amazon Insignia 4K Fire TV 55-Inch (34% Off)

Amazon Insignia 4K Fire TV 55-Inch

Amazon’s Insignia 4K Fire TV is a No. 1 release on the retailer for a reason. For an unbeatable $229.99 (was $349.99), you can enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment with support for Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus. The affordable set also comes with a Fire TV Alexa-controlled remote, that allows you to sift through millions of movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix, Hulu Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Up your experience by adding on the Fire TV Cube (currently 21% off) for an even faster and more fluid HD streaming experience, all voice-controlled.

$229.99 $349.99 34% off

