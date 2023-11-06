Eat Athens: This Prince Avenue grocery store understands the art of the deli sandwich

A club sandwich Starbuck lemonade refresher and ice cream from the new Prince Market grocery store and deli located at 100 Prince Ave Suite A205 in Athens, Ga.

Anyone who says you can't stop in for lunch at a grocery store has never experienced the all-consuming glory of a Publix submarine sandwich. Though downtown Athens has its share of places to grab a well-made sub, a convenient and competitively-priced grocery shopping option has proven elusive up until recently.

Opened on Oct. 24 in suite A205 of the 100 Prince Ave. mixed-use location, Prince Market has set out to do more than simply offer an alternative to driving to one of Athens' many big-box stores. The shop also includes a full-service delicatessen with freshly made lunch or dinner options, ice cream by the scoop, and a certain coffee that everyone already loves.

More in food: Looking for an authentic taste of Thailand? Just take a trip to Watkinsville

The wait is over: Athens' first Whataburger location is now open

Owners Sasha and Yash Patel and Ryan Vetter are all from Athens and have known one another since childhood. Sasha and Ryan both went to the same Oconee County elementary school, and both Patels are graduates of the University of Georgia. Sasha told the Banner-Herald that the concept for Prince Market grew from what he saw as a need for an affordable community grocery store in close proximity to downtown.

The fact that Prince Market faces a parking deck with dedicated spaces for its shoppers is a definite plus for any business in the area, but it's a necessity for anyone buying more than a couple arm loads of groceries to transport home. Open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Prince Market didn't have to also be a great place to stop in for lunch or dinner, but it is.

The food service area at Prince Market in Athens, Ga. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The neighborhood grocery store opened on Oct. 24.

The back area of Prince Market has a dedicated food service area where customers can get hand-dipped ice cream and sorbet, order freshly-made sandwiches, pizzas and salads, and grab a coffee from Starbucks while they wait. Ordering ice cream and food is done from a touchscreen kiosk that allows guests to pay for their transaction all on one move. The Starbucks has the full menu of any of the chain's standalone shops and isn't connected to the deli ordering system, but each station is close to the other.

Because we consider Publix to be the gold standard of grocery store sandwiches, we chose to get a "club sub" at Prince Market for the sake of comparison. Though the kiosk system didn't allow for specifics on the $9 sandwich, the sub was prepared right in front of us, so asking for no onions or extra mayonnaise wouldn't have been a problem. As it turned out, the sub was perfectly toasted with soft melted cheese and generous toppings, and the scoop of mango sorbet we had afterward was an ideal chaser for the cold cuts and vinegar.

A buffalo pizza from the new Prince Market grocery store and deli located at 100 Prince Ave Suite A205 in Athens, Ga.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Eat Athens: Prince Avenue Market offers groceries and lunch