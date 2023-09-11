Eat Athens: Can you make a meal out of bar food? It's possible in Five Points.

Bar Bruno in the Five Points area of Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The bar recently expanded its food menu and hours of operation.

Though Five Points isn't known for its nightlife, it's a bustling part of Athens during the day and on weekends thanks to an eclectic variety of locally-owned retail outlets, specialty stores and places to eat. As a dedicated space where folks could pop in for wine or cocktails, Bar Bruno became a welcome addition to the area, and it recently threw its hat in the lunchtime dining ring.

Now open at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 1664 S. Lumpkin St., patrons can add Bar Bruno as a spot to meet up with friends or co-workers for a drink while enjoying some hearty additions to its Italian-inspired small plate menu. Can you make a meal out of the food that they serve? The Banner-Herald paid a visit to sample the neighborhood pub's latest offerings.

Eggplant caponata with a Stregona spritz at Bar Bruno in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The caponata is one of the bar's newly-added menu options.

Opened in December 2022 by ZZ & Simone's owners Shae and Ryan Sims and co-owned by wine expert Greg DeFalco Smolik, Bar Bruno is part of the same building that houses Condor Chocolates and Avid Bookshop. Unlike its Five Points neighbors The Expat and The Local 706, the bar doesn't have its own parking lot, so it shares a set of spaces out front with Condor and Avid. If you go, we recommend allowing some extra time to find a spot nearby.

Daytime at Bar Bruno is a stark contrast to what it feels like to be in an Athens bar during happy hour. During our visit, the front area of the bar was filled with sunlight through the curtains, and the inner corners provided space to relax and have a conversation. Walk-in orders were taken at the bar, and we were given the option of opening a tab or closing out after ordering. Customers are free to seat themselves, and food and drinks are brought out to the table. The staff member who took our order came by to check on us throughout the visit.

(Clockwise from left) Grilled bread, alcohol-free lemon mocktail, Sicilian anchovies and Prosciutto di Parma from Bar Bruno in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Bar Bruno's menu is divided into two parts, one that lists limited-quantity items ("Cibo") for the early crowd and another that contains several small plate options served all day ("Tutti al Giorno"). The Cibo menu has a frittata made with egg, potato and onion, a panino (panini sandwich) with 'nduja sausage, lemon aioli and arugula, and maritozzi, a cocoa nib brioche bun stuffed with vanilla cream. New all-day options include eggplant caponata, cannellini bean dip and preserved Sicilian mackerel with sun-dried tomatoes and capers.

Since the Banner-Herald arrived hungry, we went with a Tony Soprano-sized plate of Prosciutto di Parma (Italian ham) served with thin sesame seed bread sticks and a Sicilian anchovy plate that came with several pieces of grilled bread. The prosciutto would be enough for two or three people to snack on with accompanying beverages, but on its own is a lot of meat for one. The anchovies were served in extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) with chili flakes mixed in, and were a fantastic companion to the prosciutto.

Though Bar Bruno doesn't offer any alcohol-free wines, the bartender kindly brought over a variety of alcohol-free spirits and offered to create a "mocktail" that would compliment the food we ordered. The customized beverage was light and lemony, which cut the salty fish and meat and provided a great refresher between bites and after the meal. For guests who don't drink or aren't looking to start so early in the day, knowing that Bar Bruno is prepared to make such a creative accommodation should make anyone feel welcome to come check it out.

The wine selection at Bar Bruno in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The bar is now open for lunch during the week starting at 11 a.m.

