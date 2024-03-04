Eat Athens: This Brazilian steakhouse offers an all-you-can-meat lunch buffet

When it comes to buffet dining, there is often the expectation that the food will be of a lesser quality. Because the food needs to be prepared to suit average tastes, the flavors end up being somewhat pedestrian and underwhelming, and the selections don't tend to wander into exotic categories.

For the curious carnivores of Athens, Flama Brazilian Steak House should be a destination. Somewhat tucked away at 1550 Oglethorpe Ave., the restaurant has an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. where guests can choose from more than a dozen cuts of meat.

A leg of lamb is carved at the carving station at Flama Brazilian Steak House in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Flama offers several cuts of beef, lamb, chicken and pork.

Flama opened on Nov. 1, 2023, in the former home of Sabor Latino Grill & Bar, which served Salvadoran cuisine. The location should be familiar to longtime Athens foodies, who will recall the Transmetropolitan pizza and sandwich shop that operated there for a decade or more beginning in 2007. The same family that owned Sabor Latino owns Flama, and still operates a location in Lawrenceville.

The amount of seating inside of Flama seems larger than the relatively small parking lot might be able to accommodate. For those who have been to Atlanta's famed Fogo de Chao Brazilian restaurant, the general vibe at Flama is similar. Compared to other buffets in town, Flama feels more upscale, and it would be a great place to celebrate a special occasion or just pig out after payday.

The buffet at Flama Brasilan Steak House on Oglethorpe Avenue in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

For $25, Flama's all-you-can-eat setup is a pretty good deal, and the after 4 p.m. dinner price is only $5 more. There's a fully-stocked salad bar that features beef empanadas and fresh-baked crusts of French bread, the requisite beans and rice, potato salad, and some unlabeled items. When the Banner-Herald visited, a staff member seated us and took our drink orders, but we were on our own to navigate the bar area.

Instead of the endless table service of Fogo de Chao, guests at Flama bring their plate over to the kitchen window, where they can view the various types of meat being cooked and have the chef slice off a choice cut of beef, pork, chicken or lamb. The Banner-Herald tried pinanha, which is a round steak, with a slice of grilled pineapple on top. As anticipated, the meat was cooked to perfection, and adding chimichurri and habanero hot sauce from the bar were great compliments to the juicy cuts of brisket and lamb we sampled.

To preview the full menu at Flama, visit their Instagram page at instagram.com/flamaathens.

A plate of fresh cut sirloin, with pineapple, plantains and an a beef empanada with chimichurri at Flama Brasilan Steak House on Oglethorpe Avenue in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

